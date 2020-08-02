BigNasty

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Horse « on: Yesterday at 03:35:33 PM » A friends horse.

Antico Lady.8.45 Hamilton Logged

Re: Horse « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:53:38 PM »



Hope you get placed though.



Any tips from the Dods yard is worth noting. I've already backed one in that race though which I've been keeping an eye on for a while so I'll stick with Granite City Doc at 10-1.Hope you get placed though. Logged

Re: Horse « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:57:40 PM » Had Summerghand at 22/1 at Goodwood today. Will invest a few quid of that in Antico lady.

Re: Horse « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:15:00 PM » I DONT NOW WHAT TO PUNT ON IS YOURS WORTH A PUNT KEV

Re: Horse « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM » I'd do Antico Lady. It's been backed into 3-1 now and any tip/info coming out of that yard usually means it's got a great chance. As long as it's genuine info from BigNasty then it will probably win.



I backed Granite City Doc when it won easy at Musselburgh a couple of races ago. It ran shit last time at Pontefract and finished last but was caught wide. Taking a punt on that just being a blip and 10-1 is too tempting a price considering how easy it won last time it ran over course and distance.



Logged

Re: Horse « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 PM » CHEERS I THINK I WILL GIVE IT A MISS I DONT TRUST BIG NASTY

CHEERS I THINK I WILL GIVE IT A MISS I DONT TRUST BIG NASTY

Never trust a lefty piece of shit!



Never trust a lefty piece of shit! Logged

Re: Horse « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:51:06 PM » Well done i backed them both.

Re: Horse « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:57:44 PM »



The winners just keep rolling in!



The winners just keep rolling in! Logged