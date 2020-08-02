Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 02, 2020, 11:09:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Horse  (Read 330 times)
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 193

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 03:35:33 PM »
A friends horse.
Antico Lady.8.45 Hamilton
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 622


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:08:10 PM »
Quote from: BigNasty on Yesterday at 03:35:33 PM
A friends horse.
Antico Lady.8.45 Hamilton
THANKS I WILL HAVE A LOOK WIN OR E/W
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 012


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:53:38 PM »
Any tips from the Dods yard is worth noting. I've already backed one in that race though which I've been keeping an eye on for a while so I'll stick with Granite City Doc at 10-1.

Hope you get placed though.

 
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 394


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:57:40 PM »
Had Summerghand at 22/1 at Goodwood today. Will invest a few quid of that in Antico lady.  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 622


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:15:00 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:53:38 PM
Any tips from the Dods yard is worth noting. I've already backed one in that race though which I've been keeping an eye on for a while so I'll stick with Granite City Doc at 10-1.

Hope you get placed though.

 
I DONT NOW WHAT TO PUNT ON IS YOURS WORTH A PUNT KEV
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 012


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM »
I'd do Antico Lady. It's been backed into 3-1 now and any tip/info coming out of that yard usually means it's got a great chance. As long as it's genuine info from BigNasty then it will probably win.

I backed Granite City Doc when it won easy at Musselburgh a couple of races ago. It ran shit last time at Pontefract and finished last but was caught wide. Taking a punt on that just being a blip and 10-1 is too tempting a price considering how easy it won last time it ran over course and distance.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 622


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:45:45 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM
I'd do Antico Lady. It's been backed into 3-1 now and any tip/info coming out of that yard usually means it's got a great chance. As long as it's genuine info from BigNasty then it will probably win.

I backed Granite City Doc when it won easy at Musselburgh a couple of races ago. It ran shit last time at Pontefract and finished last but was caught wide. Taking a punt on that just being a blip and 10-1 is too tempting a price considering how easy it won last time it ran over course and distance.


CHEERS I THINK I WILL GIVE IT A MISS I DONT TRUST BIG NASTY  :nige:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 012


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:52:19 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:45:45 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM
I'd do Antico Lady. It's been backed into 3-1 now and any tip/info coming out of that yard usually means it's got a great chance. As long as it's genuine info from BigNasty then it will probably win.

I backed Granite City Doc when it won easy at Musselburgh a couple of races ago. It ran shit last time at Pontefract and finished last but was caught wide. Taking a punt on that just being a blip and 10-1 is too tempting a price considering how easy it won last time it ran over course and distance.


CHEERS I THINK I WILL GIVE IT A MISS I DONT TRUST BIG NASTY  :nige:

Never trust a lefty piece of shit!

 mcl
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 394


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:51:06 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 04:53:38 PM
Any tips from the Dods yard is worth noting. I've already backed one in that race though which I've been keeping an eye on for a while so I'll stick with Granite City Doc at 10-1.

Hope you get placed though.

 

Well done i backed them both.  :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 012


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:57:44 PM »
 

The winners just keep rolling in!

 :mido:
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 622


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:05:08 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:57:44 PM


The winners just keep rolling in!

 :mido:
  :like:
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 012


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:31:45 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:05:08 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:57:44 PM


The winners just keep rolling in!

 :mido:
  :like:

Did yer back it?

 
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 193

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:55:34 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 05:33:42 PM
I'd do Antico Lady. It's been backed into 3-1 now and any tip/info coming out of that yard usually means it's got a great chance. As long as it's genuine info from BigNasty then it will probably win.

I backed Granite City Doc when it won easy at Musselburgh a couple of races ago. It ran shit last time at Pontefract and finished last but was caught wide. Taking a punt on that just being a blip and 10-1 is too tempting a price considering how easy it won last time it ran over course and distance.



Antico was backed like it couldn't lose....never ran any kind of race

well done with backing the winner.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 