I'd do Antico Lady. It's been backed into 3-1 now and any tip/info coming out of that yard usually means it's got a great chance. As long as it's genuine info from BigNasty then it will probably win.
I backed Granite City Doc when it won easy at Musselburgh a couple of races ago. It ran shit last time at Pontefract and finished last but was caught wide. Taking a punt on that just being a blip and 10-1 is too tempting a price considering how easy it won last time it ran over course and distance.
Antico was backed like it couldn't lose....never ran any kind of race
well done with backing the winner.