August 01, 2020, 05:07:59 PM
Horse
Author
Topic: Horse (Read 84 times)
BigNasty
Posts: 2 192
Horse
A friends horse.
Antico Lady.8.45 Hamilton
monkeyman
Posts: 10 602
Re: Horse
Quote from: BigNasty on
Today
at 03:35:33 PM
A friends horse.
Antico Lady.8.45 Hamilton
THANKS I WILL HAVE A LOOK WIN OR E/W
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 002
Re: Horse
Any tips from the Dods yard is worth noting. I've already backed one in that race though which I've been keeping an eye on for a while so I'll stick with Granite City Doc at 10-1.
Hope you get placed though.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 391
Re: Horse
Had Summerghand at 22/1 at Goodwood today. Will invest a few quid of that in Antico lady.
