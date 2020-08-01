livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 002





Posts: 1 002 Re: Horse « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:53:38 PM »



Hope you get placed though.



Any tips from the Dods yard is worth noting. I've already backed one in that race though which I've been keeping an eye on for a while so I'll stick with Granite City Doc at 10-1.Hope you get placed though. Logged