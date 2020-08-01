Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Horse
A friends horse.
Antico Lady.8.45 Hamilton
Quote from: BigNasty on Today at 03:35:33 PM
A friends horse.
Antico Lady.8.45 Hamilton
THANKS I WILL HAVE A LOOK WIN OR E/W
Any tips from the Dods yard is worth noting. I've already backed one in that race though which I've been keeping an eye on for a while so I'll stick with Granite City Doc at 10-1.

Hope you get placed though.

 
Had Summerghand at 22/1 at Goodwood today. Will invest a few quid of that in Antico lady.  :like:
