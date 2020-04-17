Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I just had me prostate removed
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« on: Today at 01:39:38 PM »
Wife pestered me to go and have my PSA test done based on some friends that had discovered they had prostate cancer

I had absolutely no symptoms apart from what I took to be a weak bladder and having to pee very often.

GP gave me a test and it turned out the score was abnormally high so into JCUH for finger up the bum and MRI scan then a biopsy (stick pins in your prostate via your arse)

Prognosis was yes you have cancer and its high risk version. If not treated you'll be dead within 3 to 5 years. Having caught it an early stage it had not spread but was ready to. Bone scan confirmed this so get booked in for surgical removal. You can opt for radiotherapy but I've of loads of blokes that go that route and years later its come back. Chop it out seemed best option.

So into JCUH to be operated on by the Da Vinci robot they have which requires minimal cutting you open, less side effects and less stay in hospital.

Operation on Wednesday out of JCUH yesterday and now isolating for 2 weeks.

I now know I won't die of Prostate cancer!

Not sure why I posted this because I'll probably get a piss take back but I wanted to get lads of a similar age (55+)know and encourage you to have a PSA blood check done

Test takes 5 minutes and yea it can give false negatives and positive but f you know you score you are in a better place to spot when thing progress out of hand

My bit to spread Prostate Cancer awareness as all this TV adds on the subject seem to want is to give out badges

Dont put it off - GET A PSA CHECK DONE!
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:42:46 PM »
GOOD TO HEAR YOUR OK  :like:
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:43:40 PM »
Scary story! Glad to hear it was caught early  :like:
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:09 PM »
Very brave posting on here lad.

Best wishes.


My uncle had prostate too, very similar outcome to yours.

Stay safe.

UTB
BoroPE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:49:05 PM »
We get a PSA check offered as part of our yearly medical at work. Delayed this year due to Covid. Shows how important it can be.  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:53:14 PM »
👍👍👍
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:55:07 PM »
Glad to hear it was caught early, and you're on the mend.
towz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:02:32 PM »
I thought you would have noticed seeing as your head is up your arse most of the time  charles

Get well soon mate
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:04:24 PM »
That's the spirit!  :nige:
sockets
Welch
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:28:51 PM »
All the best Ural  :like: :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:30:08 PM »
It would have been nice if you could have asked one of us to stick a finger up yer bum instead.

 

Apart from that regretful oversight.... glad you caught it early and get well soon.

 jc
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:34:28 PM »
Clem gets his checked every week. Theyre sick of the sight of him (and his ruined Sheriffs badge)
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:35:13 PM »
Good news that its sorted  :like:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:37:18 PM »
Glad to hear your okay Ural  :like:
sockets
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:45:09 PM »
 Doctor to  :matty:  "Your prostate is normal, however, you'll need to quit masturbating."


 :matty: "Why?" 


Doctor .... "So I can finish the examination "   
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:46:06 PM »
 jc Oldie but a goodie
Steboro
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:49:04 PM »
Glad you caught it early mate and on the mend.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:50:15 PM »
Doctor to  :matty:  "Your prostate is normal, however, you'll need to quit masturbating."

:matty: "Why?" 

Doctor .... "So I can finish the examination "   
Skinz
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:56:34 PM »
 :beer: :beer: :like:
Don pepe
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:23:23 PM »
Good post Ural - glad youre ok
RedSteel
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:35:55 PM »
 :like:
Spidoolie

« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:38:40 PM »
[/Not sure why I posted this because I'll probably get a piss take back

No way will anyone take the piss unless they are brain dead, cancer is a BIG deal to endure even if the outcome is positive. I had colon cancer 6 years ago and it was cut out and follow up checks have been positively good but the fear of recurrence is still there. I am a little bit obsessed about my bowel movements and always inspect the  results of a dump.
Well done for your post, it's great as it reminds folk to be aware of their bodies and to pay more attention to any irregularities no matter how minor they appear to be.
BigNasty
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:39:00 PM »
wishing you Good health.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:41:19 PM »
Total respect for posting this and for highlighting an issue many men are scared to get sorted.

Glad you're on the mend  :like:
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #24 on: Today at 04:01:09 PM »
Caught mine early no op needed on tamulosin
for the rest of me life to keep it at a normal size,
they say all men over forty should have a check
these days, as its the biggest man killer in the world,
Well done ural, and speedy recovery, :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:03:11 PM »
Good post and result  :like:

All the best
« Reply #26 on: Today at 05:00:21 PM »
GOOD STUFF URAL 👍

I RAISE A GLASS TO YOU 👍

BEER ME BUD 🍻🍺🍻
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:07:33 PM »
 :like: :like: :like:
Good man.
Glad youre ok.
towz
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:08:43 PM »
See we are not all cunts really  jc
Logged
38red
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:58:53 PM »
Wishing you a speedy recovery. We will be back to giving you dog's abuse shortly
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:19:51 PM »
Thanks for all the good wishes - I knew you weren't all cunts

Back to dog's abuse when you are ready

 :alf:

But - go and get your PSA done so at least you know your score!
King of the North
« Reply #31 on: Today at 06:32:37 PM »
Glad you got it sorted.


Very brave of you to post this and raise awareness for this subject.

Well done pal.

 :like:
