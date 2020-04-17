Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 137





Pack o cunts





Wife pestered me to go and have my PSA test done based on some friends that had discovered they had prostate cancer



I had absolutely no symptoms apart from what I took to be a weak bladder and having to pee very often.



GP gave me a test and it turned out the score was abnormally high so into JCUH for finger up the bum and MRI scan then a biopsy (stick pins in your prostate via your arse)



Prognosis was yes you have cancer and its high risk version. If not treated you'll be dead within 3 to 5 years. Having caught it an early stage it had not spread but was ready to. Bone scan confirmed this so get booked in for surgical removal. You can opt for radiotherapy but I've of loads of blokes that go that route and years later its come back. Chop it out seemed best option.



So into JCUH to be operated on by the Da Vinci robot they have which requires minimal cutting you open, less side effects and less stay in hospital.



Operation on Wednesday out of JCUH yesterday and now isolating for 2 weeks.



I now know I won't die of Prostate cancer!



Not sure why I posted this because I'll probably get a piss take back but I wanted to get lads of a similar age (55+)know and encourage you to have a PSA blood check done



Test takes 5 minutes and yea it can give false negatives and positive but f you know you score you are in a better place to spot when thing progress out of hand



My bit to spread Prostate Cancer awareness as all this TV adds on the subject seem to want is to give out badges



Dont put it off - GET A PSA CHECK DONE!







monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 608





GOOD TO HEAR YOUR OK

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 933





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 933Once in every lifetime Re: I just had me prostate removed « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:09 PM » Very brave posting on here lad.



Best wishes.





My uncle had prostate too, very similar outcome to yours.



Stay safe.



Stay safe.

UTB

BoroPE

Offline



Posts: 2 393





Posts: 2 393 Re: I just had me prostate removed « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:49:05 PM » We get a PSA check offered as part of our yearly medical at work. Delayed this year due to Covid. Shows how important it can be. Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 8 804





Posts: 8 804 Re: I just had me prostate removed « Reply #7 on: Today at 02:02:32 PM »



Get well soon mate

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 058





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 14 807







Posts: 14 807 Re: I just had me prostate removed « Reply #10 on: Today at 02:30:08 PM »







Apart from that regretful oversight.... glad you caught it early and get well soon.



RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 306





Glad to hear your okay Ural

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 058





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





Doctor to "Your prostate is normal, however, you'll need to quit masturbating."

"Why?"

Doctor .... "So I can finish the examination "

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 34





No way will anyone take the piss unless they are brain dead, cancer is a BIG deal to endure even if the outcome is positive. I had colon cancer 6 years ago and it was cut out and follow up checks have been positively good but the fear of recurrence is still there. I am a little bit obsessed about my bowel movements and always inspect the results of a dump.

Well done for your post, it's great as it reminds folk to be aware of their bodies and to pay more attention to any irregularities no matter how minor they appear to be. « Last Edit: Today at 03:42:39 PM by Spidoolie » Logged

Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 387





Total respect for posting this and for highlighting an issue many men are scared to get sorted.



Total respect for posting this and for highlighting an issue many men are scared to get sorted.

Glad you're on the mend





Tommy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 249





Posts: 249 Re: I just had me prostate removed « Reply #24 on: Today at 04:01:09 PM »

for the rest of me life to keep it at a normal size,

they say all men over forty should have a check

these days, as its the biggest man killer in the world,

Well done ural, and speedy recovery, Caught mine early no op needed on tamulosinfor the rest of me life to keep it at a normal size,they say all men over forty should have a checkthese days, as its the biggest man killer in the world,Well done ural, and speedy recovery, Logged just like that