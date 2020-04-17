|
Wife pestered me to go and have my PSA test done based on some friends that had discovered they had prostate cancer
I had absolutely no symptoms apart from what I took to be a weak bladder and having to pee very often.
GP gave me a test and it turned out the score was abnormally high so into JCUH for finger up the bum and MRI scan then a biopsy (stick pins in your prostate via your arse)
Prognosis was yes you have cancer and its high risk version. If not treated you'll be dead within 3 to 5 years. Having caught it an early stage it had not spread but was ready to. Bone scan confirmed this so get booked in for surgical removal. You can opt for radiotherapy but I've of loads of blokes that go that route and years later its come back. Chop it out seemed best option.
So into JCUH to be operated on by the Da Vinci robot they have which requires minimal cutting you open, less side effects and less stay in hospital.
Operation on Wednesday out of JCUH yesterday and now isolating for 2 weeks.
I now know I won't die of Prostate cancer!
Not sure why I posted this because I'll probably get a piss take back but I wanted to get lads of a similar age (55+)know and encourage you to have a PSA blood check done
Test takes 5 minutes and yea it can give false negatives and positive but f you know you score you are in a better place to spot when thing progress out of hand
My bit to spread Prostate Cancer awareness as all this TV adds on the subject seem to want is to give out badges
Dont put it off - GET A PSA CHECK DONE!
[/Not sure why I posted this because I'll probably get a piss take back
No way will anyone take the piss unless they are brain dead, cancer is a BIG deal to endure even if the outcome is positive. I had colon cancer 6 years ago and it was cut out and follow up checks have been positively good but the fear of recurrence is still there. I am a little bit obsessed about my bowel movements and always inspect the results of a dump.
Well done for your post, it's great as it reminds folk to be aware of their bodies and to pay more attention to any irregularities no matter how minor they appear to be.
Tommy Cooper
Caught mine early no op needed on tamulosin
for the rest of me life to keep it at a normal size,
they say all men over forty should have a check
these days, as its the biggest man killer in the world,
Well done ural, and speedy recovery,
