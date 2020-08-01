Welcome,
August 01, 2020, 03:21:49 PM
Ryan Kent
Author
Topic: Ryan Kent (Read 114 times)
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 355
Ryan Kent
«
on:
Today
at 01:25:55 PM »
beautiful finish
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 600
Re: Ryan Kent
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:33:16 PM »
SCOTTISH FOOTBALL IS SHITE
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 758
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Ryan Kent
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:32:32 PM »
HAPPY WITH THAT RESULT 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 386
Re: Ryan Kent
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:33:53 PM »
Worse than shyte.
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 355
Re: Ryan Kent
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:46:39 PM »
After what we witnessed this season with Boro I don't know how we would even done in the SPL.
Unlucky ya sheepshagging bastards. Great result on opening day.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 758
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Ryan Kent
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:11:40 PM »
PITTRODRIE IS A PLACE THE GERS NEVER USUALLY TAKE 3 POINTS.... SO IT'S A GOOD START TO THE SEASON 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 600
Re: Ryan Kent
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:16:22 PM »
THEY WON 4-2 THEIR LAST SEASON
