Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 296





Posts: 1 296

Re: Lawrence Shankland. « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:09:23 PM » I remember a striker we signed in the 80s from Scotland - what was his name? Slaven. No one had heard of him and he was a fair player. Whos to say this dude could not be as good?