CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION « on: Today at 11:18:37 AM »

I THINK IT SHOULD HAPPEN NOW AND RELEGATE THEM

WHAT DO YER RECKON ON THE SHEFF WED 12 POINT DEDUCTION

Re: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:34 AM » Yeah I don't see why not. Seems unfair that Wigan got the deduction but not them

Re: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:34:28 PM »



Why was Wigan's this season and Sheff Wed's is next?

