August 01, 2020, 03:21:33 PM
CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
Author
Topic: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION (Read 96 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 600
CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
«
on:
Today
at 11:18:37 AM »
ON THE SHEFF WED 12 POINT DEDUCTION
I THINK IT SHOULD HAPPEN NOW AND RELEGATE THEM
WHAT DO YER RECKON
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 802
Re: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:19:34 AM »
Yeah I don't see why not. Seems unfair that Wigan got the deduction but not them
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 14 807
Re: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:34:28 PM »
Why was Wigan's this season and Sheff Wed's is next?
Logged
martonmick
Online
Posts: 159
Re: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:15:26 PM »
Different offences
Wigan went into admin which is an automatic 12 points penalty whilst Wednesday were done for falsifying accounts
Think the pie points deduction should have occurred this season but its the EFLs way out
Logged
