August 01, 2020, 03:21:33 PM
Author Topic: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION  (Read 96 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 11:18:37 AM »
ON THE SHEFF WED 12 POINT DEDUCTION
I THINK IT SHOULD HAPPEN NOW AND RELEGATE THEM
WHAT DO YER RECKON 
towz
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:34 AM »
Yeah I don't see why not. Seems unfair that Wigan got the deduction but not them
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:34:28 PM »
Why was Wigan's this season and Sheff Wed's is next?

martonmick
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:15:26 PM »
Different offences
Wigan went into admin which is an automatic 12 points penalty whilst Wednesday were done for falsifying accounts
Think the pie points deduction should have occurred this season but its the EFLs way out
