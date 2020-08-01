Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION  (Read 24 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 590


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:18:37 AM »
ON THE SHEFF WED 12 POINT DEDUCTION
I THINK IT SHOULD HAPPEN NOW AND RELEGATE THEM
WHAT DO YER RECKON 
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 801


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:19:34 AM »
Yeah I don't see why not. Seems unfair that Wigan got the deduction but not them
Logged
