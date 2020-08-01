Welcome,
August 01, 2020, 11:40:26 AM
CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
Author
Topic: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION (Read 24 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 590
CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
«
on:
Today
at 11:18:37 AM »
ON THE SHEFF WED 12 POINT DEDUCTION
I THINK IT SHOULD HAPPEN NOW AND RELEGATE THEM
WHAT DO YER RECKON
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 801
Re: CHARLTON THREATEN LEGAL ACTION
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:19:34 AM »
Yeah I don't see why not. Seems unfair that Wigan got the deduction but not them
Logged
