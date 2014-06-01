Welcome,
August 01, 2020, 01:33:44 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!!
Author
Topic: DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!! (Read 161 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 754
DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!!
«
on:
Today
at 10:31:48 AM »
HE SHOULD BE BEHIND BARS 👍
PUT PRESSURE ON THE US GOVERMENT IN 2007 TO GIVE EPSTEIN A PLEA DEAL 👎
HOPE IT ALL COMES OUT AND HE GETS THE BIG HOUSE 👍
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/prince-andrew-accused-court-documents-22449801
monkeyman
Posts: 10 597
Re: DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:44:32 AM »
FUCK ALL WILL HAPPEN TO THE CUNT
RedSteel
Posts: 9 589
Re: DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:54:15 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 10:44:32 AM
FUCK ALL WILL HAPPEN TO THE CUNT
He's finished and is in a kind of prison without the bars for the rest of his days. Can no longer be be out in public, banished from the royal households and engagements, a leper to all.
Pallys bar stool
Posts: 1
Re: DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:52:41 PM »
Absolutely no stone should be unturned. The things these powerful people get away with is sickening. I am delighted they finally got Maxwell. She is an evil bitch and I hope she never sees the light of day again.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 925
Re: DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 01:17:45 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on
Today
at 12:52:41 PM
Absolutely no stone should be unturned. The things these powerful people get away with is sickening. I am delighted they finally got Maxwell. She is an evil bitch and I hope she never sees the light of day again.
she is but she'd ride the fuck out of a cock all night.
dirty bitch.
Buck
