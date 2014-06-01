Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 01, 2020, 01:33:44 PM
Author Topic: DONT CARE WHO HE IS !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 754

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 10:31:48 AM »
HE SHOULD BE BEHIND BARS  👍

PUT PRESSURE ON THE US GOVERMENT IN 2007 TO GIVE EPSTEIN A PLEA DEAL  👎
HOPE IT ALL COMES OUT AND HE GETS  THE BIG HOUSE  👍

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/us-news/prince-andrew-accused-court-documents-22449801
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
monkeyman
Posts: 10 597


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:44:32 AM »
FUCK ALL WILL HAPPEN TO THE CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
RedSteel
Posts: 9 589

UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:54:15 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:44:32 AM
FUCK ALL WILL HAPPEN TO THE CUNT  :wanker:

He's finished and is in a kind of prison without the bars for the rest of his days. Can no longer be be out in public, banished from the royal households and engagements, a leper to all.
Logged
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 1


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:41 PM »
Absolutely no stone should be unturned. The things these powerful people get away with is sickening. I am delighted they finally got Maxwell. She is an evil bitch and I hope she never sees the light of day again.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 925


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:17:45 PM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 12:52:41 PM
Absolutely no stone should be unturned. The things these powerful people get away with is sickening. I am delighted they finally got Maxwell. She is an evil bitch and I hope she never sees the light of day again.


she is but she'd ride the fuck out of a cock all night.

dirty bitch.

Buck
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
