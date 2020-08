monkeyman

Online



Posts: 10 600





Posts: 10 600 FA CUP TODAY « on: Today at 09:11:10 AM » I AM GONNA HAVE A WEDGE ON THE ARSENAL Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 11 927





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 927Once in every lifetime Re: FA CUP TODAY « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:15:49 AM » Id rather see Wolves get back in Europe, so Chelsea for me.



Doubtful Ill be watching it though Logged Glory Glory Man United