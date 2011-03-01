livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 011





Posts: 1 011 Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « on: Yesterday at 07:03:35 AM »



The lads had plenty of false dawns but he is talking the talk and looking in good nick. It will be a tear up while it lasts that for sure. The English heavyweight title is on the line. Sky sports at 7pm.



Fuckin give him it Simon lad!



I think he is up against it fighting a very good prospect in Wardley and is the underdog but just swen the weigh in and he looks massive compared to his cruiserweight days. Put on plenty of muscle and looks very comfortable at the higher weight.The lads had plenty of false dawns but he is talking the talk and looking in good nick. It will be a tear up while it lasts that for sure. The English heavyweight title is on the line. Sky sports at 7pm.Fuckin give him it Simon lad! Logged

RedSteel

Offline



Posts: 9 590



UTB





Posts: 9 590UTB Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:06:35 AM » Is he the guy that went a bit off the rails with drink n drugs, and was getting into fights around town? Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 763



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 763CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:09:41 AM » Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:03:35 AM



The lads had plenty of false dawns but he is talking the talk and looking in good nick. It will be a tear up while it lasts that for sure. The English heavyweight title is on the line. Sky sports at 7pm.



Fuckin give him it Simon lad!





I think he is up against it fighting a very good prospect in Wardley and is the underdog but just swen the weigh in and he looks massive compared to his cruiserweight days. Put on plenty of muscle and looks very comfortable at the higher weight.The lads had plenty of false dawns but he is talking the talk and looking in good nick. It will be a tear up while it lasts that for sure. The English heavyweight title is on the line. Sky sports at 7pm.Fuckin give him it Simon lad!

A FEW FRIENDS AND FAMILY BE THERE 👍🥊👍 A FEW FRIENDS AND FAMILY BE THERE 👍🥊👍 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

Duran

Offline



Posts: 192





Posts: 192 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:41:01 PM » Really looking forward to tonights bill, main event should be a cracker, Valilly really needs to get the win tonight to keep his career alive Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 75 763



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 763CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:44:51 PM » BLOKE HE IS FIGHTING IS NO SLOUCH.... LETS HOPE SIMON PUTS HIM TO BED THOUGH 👍🥊👍 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 011





Posts: 1 011 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:51:14 PM » This Fabio Wardley is being touted as a future world title challenger. He is managed by Dilian Whyte and is being prepared for the big time. It would be a big upset according to most if Valilly were to win but you never know. If he is switched on mentally then his experience and technical skills might give him a chance. Be a cracker of a fight I reckon. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 011





Posts: 1 011 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:31:12 PM » Didn't he win Commonwealth gold as an amateur? Clearly a talented lad.



Anyway, not a good showing tonight. Hard to see where he goes from here. I thought the extra weight would help him but he looked slow tonight and never troubled Wardley. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 011





Posts: 1 011 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:47:01 PM »





I wouldn't know if that is true or not. However, that's more to do with not making the most of his talent rather than not being good enough isn't it? Logged

Duran

Offline



Posts: 192





Posts: 192 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:48:21 PM » Talented , but like so many other kids around here no dedication, waste of talent, look at Travis Dickinson, won prizefighter , English light heavy champion , now a smack head Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 621





Posts: 10 621 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:50:45 PM »

I RECKON FUNSO BANJO WILL MAKE A COMEBACK AFTER WATCHING THAT I HOPE YER DIDN'T PUT ANY MONEY ON HIMI RECKON FUNSO BANJO WILL MAKE A COMEBACK AFTER WATCHING THAT Logged

RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 315





Posts: 315 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 PM »



Probably see him knocking around the eston tute or the southern cross Think that's his boxing career over, he will probably become one of the many drug enforcers around Boro's lesser estatesProbably see him knocking around the eston tute or the southern cross Logged

Duran

Offline



Posts: 192





Posts: 192 Re: Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:33:08 PM »

I RECKON FUNSO BANJO WILL MAKE A COMEBACK AFTER WATCHING THAT

[/quote]At least he beat better men then the pair of them

I RECKON FUNSO BANJO WILL MAKE A COMEBACK AFTER WATCHING THAT[/quote]At least he beat better men then the pair of them Logged