August 02, 2020, 01:08:49 AM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Good luck to Simon Valilly tonight
livefastdieyoung
Yesterday at 07:03:35 AM
I think he is up against it fighting a very good prospect in Wardley and is the underdog but just swen the weigh in and he looks massive compared to his cruiserweight days. Put on plenty of muscle and looks very comfortable at the higher weight.

The lads had plenty of false dawns but he is talking the talk and looking in good nick. It will be a tear up while it lasts that for sure. The English heavyweight title is on the line. Sky sports at 7pm.

Fuckin give him it Simon lad!

 :mido:
RedSteel
UTB


Yesterday at 07:06:35 AM
Is he the guy that went a bit off the rails with drink n drugs, and was getting into fights around town?
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Yesterday at 07:09:41 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 07:03:35 AM
I think he is up against it fighting a very good prospect in Wardley and is the underdog but just swen the weigh in and he looks massive compared to his cruiserweight days. Put on plenty of muscle and looks very comfortable at the higher weight.

The lads had plenty of false dawns but he is talking the talk and looking in good nick. It will be a tear up while it lasts that for sure. The English heavyweight title is on the line. Sky sports at 7pm.

Fuckin give him it Simon lad!

 :mido:

A FEW FRIENDS AND FAMILY BE THERE  👍🥊👍
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Yesterday at 07:34:37 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:06:35 AM
Is he the guy that went a bit off the rails with drink n drugs, and was getting into fights around town?

Thats 80% of Boro covered
Duran
Yesterday at 05:41:01 PM
Really looking forward to tonights bill, main event should be a cracker, Valilly really needs to get the win tonight to keep his career alive
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Yesterday at 05:44:51 PM
BLOKE HE IS FIGHTING IS NO SLOUCH.... LETS HOPE SIMON PUTS HIM TO BED THOUGH  👍🥊👍
towz
Yesterday at 05:49:12 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:34:37 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 07:06:35 AM
Is he the guy that went a bit off the rails with drink n drugs, and was getting into fights around town?

Thats 80% of Boro covered

 jc
livefastdieyoung
Yesterday at 05:51:14 PM
This Fabio Wardley is being touted as a future world title challenger. He is managed by Dilian Whyte and is being prepared for the big time. It would be a big upset according to most if Valilly were to win but you never know. If he is switched on mentally then his experience and technical skills might give him a chance. Be a cracker of a fight I reckon.
RiversideRifle
Yesterday at 06:16:34 PM
I'd put a bag of sand on that lidds knows some of his family somehow  :ponce:
livefastdieyoung
Yesterday at 06:17:29 PM
Keep yer shit craic off my boxing thread.

 :mido:
Atomic Dog
Bow Wow Wow


Yesterday at 07:46:04 PM
Any links for the fight?
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 09:00:58 PM
He got spanked
Duran
Yesterday at 09:03:09 PM
On that showing he should retire, hate to say it but he already sounds punchy
Thunder pants
Yesterday at 09:04:39 PM
He's shit and will never make it as a half decent pro no discipline and most importantly simply not good enough
livefastdieyoung
Yesterday at 09:31:12 PM
Didn't he win Commonwealth gold as an amateur? Clearly a talented lad.

Anyway, not a good showing tonight. Hard to see where he goes from here. I thought the extra weight would help him but he looked slow tonight and never troubled Wardley.
Thunder pants
Yesterday at 09:42:53 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 09:31:12 PM
Didn't he win Commonwealth gold as an amateur? Clearly a talented lad.

Anyway, not a good showing tonight. Hard to see where he goes from here. I thought the extra weight would help him but he looked slow tonight and never troubled Wardley.

His trouble is he doesn't put the training in
livefastdieyoung
Yesterday at 09:47:01 PM
I wouldn't know if that is true or not. However, that's more to do with not making the most of his talent rather than not being good enough isn't it?

 
Duran
Yesterday at 09:48:21 PM
Talented , but like so many other kids around here no dedication, waste of talent, look at Travis Dickinson, won prizefighter , English light heavy champion , now a smack head
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Yesterday at 10:33:29 PM
Hell be banging lesser lads out in the Boro playing the hard man.
monkeyman
Yesterday at 10:50:45 PM
I HOPE YER DIDN'T PUT ANY MONEY ON HIM  klins
I RECKON FUNSO BANJO WILL MAKE A COMEBACK AFTER WATCHING THAT 
RiversideRifle
Yesterday at 11:09:32 PM
Think that's his boxing career over, he will probably become one of the many drug enforcers around Boro's lesser estates

Probably see him knocking around the eston tute or the southern cross  :ponce:
Duran
Yesterday at 11:33:08 PM

I RECKON FUNSO BANJO WILL MAKE A COMEBACK AFTER WATCHING THAT 
[/quote]At least he beat better men then the pair of them
Duran
Today at 12:24:04 AM


[/quote] I WAS MATES WITH FUNSO  :like:
[/quote] some pretty decent wins on his record
monkeyman
Today at 12:31:21 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 11:09:32 PM
Think that's his boxing career over, he will probably become one of the many drug enforcers around Boro's lesser estates

Probably see him knocking around the eston tute or the southern cross  :ponce:
HE WAS NOT THAT GOOD  lost
