|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I think he is up against it fighting a very good prospect in Wardley and is the underdog but just swen the weigh in and he looks massive compared to his cruiserweight days. Put on plenty of muscle and looks very comfortable at the higher weight.
The lads had plenty of false dawns but he is talking the talk and looking in good nick. It will be a tear up while it lasts that for sure. The English heavyweight title is on the line. Sky sports at 7pm.
Fuckin give him it Simon lad!
A FEW FRIENDS AND FAMILY BE THERE 👍🥊👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|