Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 880





Mountain KingPosts: 3 880

Re: My bog in lockdown « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:16:04 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:39:44 PM

YOU ARE ONE STRANGE BLOKE I THINK YER NEED TO SPEAK TO A SHRINK

Thats not exactly news to me or anybody who knows me. Thats not exactly news to me or anybody who knows me.