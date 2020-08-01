Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 878





Mountain KingPosts: 3 878 My bog in lockdown « on: Yesterday at 10:32:19 PM » Severe pebble dashing that is toxic to humans for the next ten minutes or so. Logged Tory Cunt

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 585





Posts: 10 585 Re: My bog in lockdown « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:39:44 PM » YOU ARE ONE STRANGE BLOKE I THINK YER NEED TO SPEAK TO A SHRINK Logged