July 31, 2020, 09:42:37 PM
Author Topic: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH  (Read 112 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 06:51:48 PM »
I WONDER HOW HE WILL GET ON 
Minge
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:07:14 PM »
Very best of luck to the man, great bloke  :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:23:36 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:07:14 PM
Very best of luck to the man, great bloke  :like:
DID YER KNOW HIM PERSONALLY  mcl
Minge
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:11:47 PM »
He rented my flat in Monaco last July  :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:12:10 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:11:47 PM
He rented my flat in Monaco last July  :like:
  :nige:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:15:31 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:12:10 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:11:47 PM
He rented my flat in Monaco last July  :like:
  :nige:

He went to my uncles pub in Thirsk whilst he was at Boro, said he was a nice guy  :ponce:
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:27:35 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:15:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:12:10 PM
Quote from: Minge on Today at 08:11:47 PM
He rented my flat in Monaco last July  :like:
  :nige:

He went to my uncles pub in Thirsk whilst he was at Boro, said he was a nice guy  :ponce:
YER UNCLES GOT A BATTLE CRUISER  lost
ccole
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:05:42 PM »
Interesting he has done nowt since leaving Boro. Got lucky with promotion. He treated staff poorly.

Walking out before the Charlton game was shocking.
