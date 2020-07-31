Welcome,
July 31, 2020, 09:42:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
Author
Topic: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
monkeyman
KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
I WONDER HOW HE WILL GET ON
Minge
Re: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
Very best of luck to the man, great bloke
monkeyman
Re: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
Quote from: Minge
Today
at 07:07:14 PM
Very best of luck to the man, great bloke
DID YER KNOW HIM PERSONALLY
Minge
Re: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
He rented my flat in Monaco last July
monkeyman
Re: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
Quote from: Minge
Today
at 08:11:47 PM
He rented my flat in Monaco last July
RiversideRifle
Re: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
Quote from: monkeyman
Today
at 08:12:10 PM
Quote from: Minge
Today
at 08:11:47 PM
He rented my flat in Monaco last July
He went to my uncles pub in Thirsk whilst he was at Boro, said he was a nice guy
monkeyman
Re: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
Quote from: RiversideRifle
Today
at 08:15:31 PM
Quote from: monkeyman
Today
at 08:12:10 PM
Quote from: Minge
Today
at 08:11:47 PM
He rented my flat in Monaco last July
He went to my uncles pub in Thirsk whilst he was at Boro, said he was a nice guy
YER UNCLES GOT A BATTLE CRUISER
ccole
Re: KARANKA NEW BRUM COACH
Interesting he has done nowt since leaving Boro. Got lucky with promotion. He treated staff poorly.
Walking out before the Charlton game was shocking.
Loading...