Grant Hall signed 3 year deal

Just had a quick look on a qpr forum there was a thread from earlier in the season about whether he should get a new contract, nearly all said yes, solid championship player but injury prone

Hang on a minute, don't we have to fuck about for a few weeks then lose him to someone else at the last minute?

PUTTING PEN TO PAPER ABOUT 12 AFTER HIS MEDICAL

Like everyone else on here I know little of him apart from the fact he clearly ISN'T a Gill signing. So for that alone its a thumbs-up from me too.



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Posts: 42 680 Re: First signing « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:25:40 PM »







Must have managed him at QPR. Good news is if hes signed this quickly he must have been our first choice

Posts: 14 800 Re: First signing « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:57:33 PM »







Exactly the type of signing we should be making - good champo experience, Warnock knows him and a position we need strengthening - all for a low cost. Glad that we haven't pissed about chasing our tails as per usual and got moving asap.



Add in a few more with experience of the division or older prem players to guide the youngsters through. A mix of experience and youth.



Get Gibson on loan and set Fry back on course and the defence starts looking good again.



Sounds pretty good from what I have read. And a free transfer even better. Exactly the type of signing we should be making - good champo experience, Warnock knows him and a position we need strengthening - all for a low cost. Glad that we haven't pissed about chasing our tails as per usual and got moving asap. Add in a few more with experience of the division or older prem players to guide the youngsters through. A mix of experience and youth. Get Gibson on loan and set Fry back on course and the defence starts looking good again.

