July 31, 2020, 06:41:46 PM
First signing
Author
Topic: First signing (Read 131 times)
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 43
First signing
«
on:
Today
at 04:49:31 PM »
Grant Hall signed 3 year deal
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 381
Re: First signing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:56:19 PM »
Experienced championship defender for free, good business
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 630
Re: First signing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:00:14 PM »
Just had a quick look on a qpr forum there was a thread from earlier in the season about whether he should get a new contract, nearly all said yes, solid championship player but injury prone
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 524
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: First signing
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:00:31 PM »
Hang on a minute, don't we have to fuck about for a few weeks then lose him to someone else at the last minute?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 381
Re: First signing
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:10:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 05:00:31 PM
Hang on a minute, don't we have to fuck about for a few weeks then lose him to someone else at the last minute?
Usually, yes. But not this time.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 735
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: First signing
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:18:31 PM »
PUTTING PEN TO PAPER ABOUT 12 AFTER HIS MEDICAL 👍😎👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 799
Re: First signing
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:22:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:18:31 PM
PUTTING PEN TO PAPER ABOUT 12 AFTER HIS MEDICAL 👍😎👍
He's having a medical after he's already signed?
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/grant-hall-becomes-neil-warnocks-first-signing-as-boro-manager
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 092
Re: First signing
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:50:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:18:31 PM
PUTTING PEN TO PAPER ABOUT 12 AFTER HIS MEDICAL 👍😎👍
Why do you do this
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 677
Re: First signing
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:13:30 PM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 05:50:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:18:31 PM
PUTTING PEN TO PAPER ABOUT 12 AFTER HIS MEDICAL 👍😎👍
Why do you do this
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
