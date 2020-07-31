Welcome,
July 31, 2020, 05:11:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
First signing
Author
Topic: First signing (Read 33 times)
Mickgaz
Posts: 43
First signing
«
on:
Today
at 04:49:31 PM »
Grant Hall signed 3 year deal
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 381
Re: First signing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:56:19 PM »
Experienced championship defender for free, good business
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 630
Re: First signing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:00:14 PM »
Just had a quick look on a qpr forum there was a thread from earlier in the season about whether he should get a new contract, nearly all said yes, solid championship player but injury prone
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 524
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: First signing
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:00:31 PM »
Hang on a minute, don't we have to fuck about for a few weeks then lose him to someone else at the last minute?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 381
Re: First signing
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:10:00 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 05:00:31 PM
Hang on a minute, don't we have to fuck about for a few weeks then lose him to someone else at the last minute?
Usually, yes. But not this time.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Loading...