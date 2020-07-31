Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 31, 2020
First signing
Mickgaz

Today at 04:49:31 PM
Grant Hall signed 3 year deal  :like:
Bobupanddown
Reply #1 on: Today at 04:56:19 PM
Experienced championship defender for free, good business  :like:
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:00:14 PM
Just had a quick look on a qpr forum there was a thread from earlier in the season about whether he should get a new contract, nearly all said yes, solid championship player but injury prone  souey
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:00:31 PM
Hang on a minute, don't we have to fuck about for a few weeks then lose him to someone else at the last minute?
Bobupanddown
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:10:00 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 05:00:31 PM
Hang on a minute, don't we have to fuck about for a few weeks then lose him to someone else at the last minute?

Usually, yes. But not this time.
