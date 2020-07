TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 524





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 524Pull your socks up Tel.

Re: SOUTHERN CROSS BEER GARDEN 👍🍻🍻🍻👍 « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:58:32 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:04:42 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:52:39 PM I'd love to be in any beer garden right now, instead of being stuck at work (since 4am).









LIFES TOO SHORT.... YA SHOULD HAVE CLOCKED OFF 👍🍻🍻🍻👍

LIFES TOO SHORT.... YA SHOULD HAVE CLOCKED OFF 👍🍻🍻🍻👍

I wish I could but I've got half the team furloughed and the warehouse is busy. In daft early to get the coolers on and purge the warm air. It was 21 degrees in here at 4am.



I'll have a few later before I crash out.

I wish I could but I've got half the team furloughed and the warehouse is busy. In daft early to get the coolers on and purge the warm air. It was 21 degrees in here at 4am.I'll have a few later before I crash out.