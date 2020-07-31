Welcome,
July 31, 2020, 02:06:44 PM
KILLERS OF ANDREW HARPER.....
Topic: KILLERS OF ANDREW HARPER..... (Read 63 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 724
KILLERS OF ANDREW HARPER.....
«
on:
Today
at 01:21:18 PM »
DRIVER 16 YEARS
OTHER 2... 13 YEARS EACH 👎
SHITE THAT BE OUT AFTER 7 AND 10 YEARS 👎😠👎
PIKEY CUNTS 👎
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 485
Re: KILLERS OF ANDREW HARPER.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:31:47 PM »
Disgusting sentences. I was hoping for 30 years.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 629
Re: KILLERS OF ANDREW HARPER.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:48:48 PM »
Shit sentences, nothing to stop him giving them life, no doubt all be out well before they are even the age of the bloke they've killed.
