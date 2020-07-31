Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 31, 2020, 02:06:44 PM
Author Topic: KILLERS OF ANDREW HARPER.....  (Read 63 times)
LEON TROTSKY
« on: Today at 01:21:18 PM »
DRIVER 16 YEARS

OTHER 2... 13 YEARS EACH  👎

SHITE THAT BE OUT AFTER 7 AND 10 YEARS  👎😠👎

PIKEY CUNTS 👎
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:31:47 PM »
Disgusting sentences. I was hoping for 30 years.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:48:48 PM »
Shit sentences, nothing to stop him giving them life, no doubt all be out well before they are even the age of the bloke they've killed.
