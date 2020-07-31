Welcome,
July 31, 2020, 12:36:12 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Crowds back - delayed
Topic: Crowds back - delayed
TerryCochranesSocks
Crowds back - delayed
Today
at 12:28:28 PM
Looks like the October return of fans will be delayed now due to infection rate increases.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Re: Crowds back - delayed
Today
at 12:32:24 PM
Looks like the October return of fans will be delayed now due to infection rate increases.
I CANNOT BELIEVE THE SILLY CUNTS WHO HAVE SPLASHED OUT ON SEASON TICKETS ?
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Loading...