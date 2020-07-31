Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Crowds back - delayed  (Read 10 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
« on: Today at 12:28:28 PM »
Looks like the October return of fans will be delayed now due to infection rate increases.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:32:24 PM »
I CANNOT BELIEVE THE SILLY CUNTS WHO HAVE SPLASHED OUT ON SEASON TICKETS  ?
