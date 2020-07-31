Welcome,
August 01, 2020, 11:40:14 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Author
Topic: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE (Read 372 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 753
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Yesterday
at 12:01:15 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/31/shamima-begum-cant-fly-back-uk-government-wins-appeal-13064051/?ito=facebook
👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 405
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Yesterday
at 09:42:25 PM »
The lawyers will be gutted, they were the people whod benefit from it the most.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 590
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Yesterday
at 09:44:39 PM »
Yesterday
at 12:01:15 PM
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/31/shamima-begum-cant-fly-back-uk-government-wins-appeal-13064051/?ito=facebook
|social|metroukfacebook
👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
FUCKING GREAT
A FEW POSTERS ON ERE WILL BE UPSET LIKE
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Yesterday
at 09:54:20 PM »
Great news let's hope the goverment win their case
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 801
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Yesterday
at 09:57:33 PM »
The right decision, you must suffer the consequences of your actions
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 11 922
Once in every lifetime
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Yesterday
at 09:58:21 PM »
Shamima Befuckinggone
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 383
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Yesterday
at 10:20:39 PM »
Yesterday
at 09:54:20 PM
Great news let's hope the goverment win their case
What a fucking joke, the government needs to go to court to keep a fucking terrorist out of the country.
THERE IS NO POLITICAL SOLUTION
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 13 908
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Today
at 01:04:50 AM »
The criminals are already in the Government..
They should all be forced to declare all interests
in Big Pharma companies up front before being
allowed to run as candidates..
My guess is 60% on bothe sides have shares in vaccines..
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 468
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Today
at 08:46:00 AM »
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.
Saves fuckin millions.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 801
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Today
at 10:54:02 AM »
Today
at 08:46:00 AM
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.
Saves fuckin millions.
Would you buck her though?
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 590
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Today
at 11:00:21 AM »
Today
at 10:54:02 AM
Today
at 08:46:00 AM
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.
Saves fuckin millions.
Would you buck her though?
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 801
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Today
at 11:03:58 AM »
Today
at 11:00:21 AM
Today
at 10:54:02 AM
Today
at 08:46:00 AM
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.
Saves fuckin millions.
Would you buck her though?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 468
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Today
at 11:30:10 AM »
I do actually have some fuckin standards like.
Logged
Fuck off Starmer you slag.
towz
Online
Posts: 8 801
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Today
at 11:34:07 AM »
Today
at 11:30:10 AM
I do actually have some fuckin standards like.
Logged
