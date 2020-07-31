Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 01, 2020, 11:40:09 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE  (Read 371 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 753

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 12:01:15 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/31/shamima-begum-cant-fly-back-uk-government-wins-appeal-13064051/?ito=facebook|social|metroukfacebook

👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 405



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:42:25 PM »
:like:

The lawyers will be gutted, they were the people whod benefit from it the most.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 590


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:01:15 PM
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/31/shamima-begum-cant-fly-back-uk-government-wins-appeal-13064051/?ito=facebook|social|metroukfacebook

👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
FUCKING GREAT  :like:
A FEW POSTERS ON ERE WILL BE UPSET LIKE  rava
Logged
Mickgaz

Offline Offline

Posts: 48


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:54:20 PM »
Great news let's hope the goverment win their case :like:
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 801


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 PM »
The right decision, you must suffer the consequences of your actions
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 922


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:58:21 PM »
Shamima Befuckinggone
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 383


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:20:39 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 09:54:20 PM
Great news let's hope the goverment win their case :like:

What a fucking joke, the government needs to go to court to keep a fucking terrorist out of the country.

THERE IS NO POLITICAL SOLUTION
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 908


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:04:50 AM »
The criminals are already in the Government..

They should all be forced to declare all interests

in Big Pharma companies up front before being

allowed to run as candidates..

My guess is 60% on bothe sides have shares in vaccines..
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 468


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:46:00 AM »
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.


Saves fuckin millions.




 
Logged
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 801


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:54:02 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:46:00 AM
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.


Saves fuckin millions.




 

Would you buck her though?  
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 590


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:00:21 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:54:02 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:46:00 AM
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.


Saves fuckin millions.




 

Would you buck her though?  
  oleary
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 801


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:03:58 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:00:21 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 10:54:02 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:46:00 AM
SAS should just fuckin slot her while she is out of the country.


Saves fuckin millions.




 

Would you buck her though?  
  oleary

 charles
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 468


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:30:10 AM »
I do actually have some fuckin standards like.



 klins




 mcl
Logged
:wanker:Fuck off Starmer you slag. :wanker:
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 801


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:34:07 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:30:10 AM
I do actually have some fuckin standards like.



 klins




 mcl

 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 