Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 01, 2020, 02:18:02 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE (Read 182 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 743
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 12:01:15 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/31/shamima-begum-cant-fly-back-uk-government-wins-appeal-13064051/?ito=facebook
|social|metroukfacebook
👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 404
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:25 PM »
The lawyers will be gutted, they were the people whod benefit from it the most.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 585
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:44:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 12:01:15 PM
https://metro.co.uk/2020/07/31/shamima-begum-cant-fly-back-uk-government-wins-appeal-13064051/?ito=facebook
|social|metroukfacebook
👍🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
FUCKING GREAT
A FEW POSTERS ON ERE WILL BE UPSET LIKE
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 48
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:20 PM »
Great news let's hope the goverment win their case
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 794
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:33 PM »
The right decision, you must suffer the consequences of your actions
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 920
Once in every lifetime
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:21 PM »
Shamima Befuckinggone
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 382
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:20:39 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 09:54:20 PM
Great news let's hope the goverment win their case
What a fucking joke, the government needs to go to court to keep a fucking terrorist out of the country.
THERE IS NO POLITICAL SOLUTION
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 585
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:56 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 09:57:33 PM
The right decision, you must suffer the consequences of your actions
Logged
plazmuh
Offline
Posts: 13 908
Re: A BIT OF GOOD NEWS FOR ONCE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:04:50 AM »
The criminals are already in the Government..
They should all be forced to declare all interests
in Big Pharma companies up front before being
allowed to run as candidates..
My guess is 60% on bothe sides have shares in vaccines..
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...