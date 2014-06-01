Wee_Willie

Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown « on: Yesterday at 08:25:18 AM » And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:21:35 AM »



Its perfect timing. Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:02:55 PM » The whole of the North is in a two week lock down.



Typical, i'd just been booked to my tribute show in Belfast, which is now not happening.



Hopefully it will be rescheduled

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM »



They have no respect for this country or its laws, so the rest of have to lead a lower quality of life because of them.



Just another normal day in UK PLC I suppose.



kippers

This 👍

ccole

Nail on the head. About time the experts started stating it. Everyone know it.

Itchy_ring

Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:50 PM » We bought cheap poorly educated labour and their extended families in to do the jobs the rich couldn't convince enough poor white people to do and then wonder why they struggle to integrate! It's no surprise. Ridiculous policies have perpetuated the issues over many decades,it's an absolute mess that politicians of all sides have no answers to and no inclination to sort out

Muff Diver

Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown « Reply #23 on: Today at 11:07:21 AM » That was turning into a good read there till you stuck yer daft oar in.

What do ya get out of this shit?

You're an absolute fucking balloon.

We Dive at Five.