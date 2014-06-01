Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 177



« on: Yesterday at 08:25:18 AM »
And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 397


WLM


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:21:35 AM »
Its perfect timing.    Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??
WLM
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 385


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:51:20 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:21:35 AM
Its perfect timing.    Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??

In a word, no.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 631


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:08:25 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 09:21:35 AM
Its perfect timing.    Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??

Yeah because of the 4.5m people impacted only 80% will be white working class   lost
Skinz
Posts: 2 369


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:06:37 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:25:18 AM
And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"

It's them cunts that are causing the spikes. Same with Leicester.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 909


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:02:11 PM »
Or someone unknown actively spreading the Virus..

But they would not do that Would they????

They will want you indoors in December..
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 925


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:02:55 PM »
The whole of the North is in a two week lock down.

Typical, i'd just been booked to my tribute show in Belfast, which is now not happening.

Hopefully it will be rescheduled
Glory Glory Man United
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 819


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM »
When you hear the towns and cities mentioned it doesn't take one of NASA's finest to figure out where large swathes of the inhabitants hale from does it.

They have no respect for this country or its laws, so the rest of have to lead a lower quality of life because of them.

Just another normal day in UK PLC I suppose.

                                                         :meltdown:
kippers
Posts: 2 094


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM
When you hear the towns and cities mentioned it doesn't take one of NASA's finest to figure out where large swathes of the inhabitants hale from does it.

They have no respect for this country or its laws, so the rest of have to lead a lower quality of life because of them.

Just another normal day in UK PLC I suppose.

This 👍
Mickgaz

Posts: 48


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:55:44 PM »
Quote from: kippers on Yesterday at 07:28:05 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM
When you hear the towns and cities mentioned it doesn't take one of NASA's finest to figure out where large swathes of the inhabitants hale from does it.

They have no respect for this country or its laws, so the rest of have to lead a lower quality of life because of them.

Just another normal day in UK PLC I suppose.

This 👍
  Second that   :like:
ccole
Posts: 4 091


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 07:20:18 PM
When you hear the towns and cities mentioned it doesn't take one of NASA's finest to figure out where large swathes of the inhabitants hale from does it.

They have no respect for this country or its laws, so the rest of have to lead a lower quality of life because of them.

Just another normal day in UK PLC I suppose.

Nail on the head. About time the experts started stating it. Everyone know it.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 526


Not big and not clever


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:14:40 PM »
We're barred from our local mosque.  lost
CoB scum
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 631


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:17:50 PM »
We bought cheap poorly educated labour and their extended families in to do the jobs the rich couldn't convince enough poor white people to do and then wonder why they struggle to integrate! It's no surprise. Ridiculous policies have perpetuated the issues over many decades,it's an absolute mess that politicians of all sides have no answers to and no inclination to sort out
Bernie
Posts: 5 491


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 06:06:37 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 08:25:18 AM
And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"

It's them cunts that are causing the spikes. Same with Leicester.

Yep - every area affected is Muzzieville
Bernie
*****
Posts: 5 491


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:44:09 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 07:02:55 PM


Typical, i'd just been booked to my tribute show in Belfast, which is now not happening.



Tribute to what? 
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 925


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 PM »
A famous but slimmer singer  mcl
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 526


Not big and not clever


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM »
Barry White?  mcl
Pile
Posts: 40 405



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM
Barry White?  mcl
cheeky but good.
ccole
Posts: 4 091


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:10:37 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 09:59:31 PM
A famous but slimmer singer  mcl

 :basil:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 925


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:30:41 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM
Barry White?  mcl

Not far off 
Mickgaz

Posts: 48


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:39:23 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:30:41 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM
Barry White?  mcl

Not far off 

  Cilla Black 
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 925


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:16:53 AM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Yesterday at 10:39:23 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:30:41 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM
Barry White?  mcl

Not far off 

  Cilla Black 

Surprise, Surprise youre wrong.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 753


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:19:45 AM »
YOU AND LIDS? mcl

THE SCISSOR SISTERS? 🤣🤣🤣🤡

BEER ME RIK BUD 🍺🍻🍺🍺👍🤠🌈
Muff Diver

Posts: 46


« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:07:21 AM »
That was turning into a good read there till you stuck yer daft oar in.
What do ya get out of this shit?
You're an absolute fucking balloon.
monkeyman
Posts: 10 597


« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:12:19 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 10:04:26 PM
Barry White?  mcl
  lost
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 925


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:30:48 PM »
