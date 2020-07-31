Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 31, 2020, 06:41:43 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown (Read 139 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 177
Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
«
on:
Today
at 08:25:18 AM »
And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 397
WLM
Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:21:35 AM »
Its perfect timing. Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??
Logged
WLM
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 381
Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:51:20 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 09:21:35 AM
Its perfect timing. Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??
In a word, no.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 630
Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:08:25 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 09:21:35 AM
Its perfect timing. Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??
Yeah because of the 4.5m people impacted only 80% will be white working class
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 362
Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:06:37 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:25:18 AM
And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"
It's them cunts that are causing the spikes. Same with Leicester.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...