July 31, 2020
Author Topic: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown  (Read 39 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 08:25:18 AM »
And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:21:35 AM »
 :meltdown:

Its perfect timing.    Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??
WLM
