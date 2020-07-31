Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 31, 2020, 09:31:47 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown (Read 39 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 176
Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
«
on:
Today
at 08:25:18 AM »
And guess who are playing the victim card .... "they wouldn't do this on Christmas Eve"
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 397
WLM
Re: Manchester and surrounding areas in lockdown
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:21:35 AM »
Its perfect timing. Is this Boriss little nod to the angry white working class??
Logged
WLM
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...