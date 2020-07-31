|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 26
|
HAHA more like they melted from all that running away from him
FRONTLINE LADS DON'T RUN DAFT CUNT.... RATHER TAKE A KICKING 👍🤛👍
The only thing you're frontline of is the dole queue
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 26
|
HAHA more like they melted from all that running away from him
FRONTLINE LADS DON'T RUN DAFT CUNT.... RATHER TAKE A KICKING 👍🤛👍
You must have read that in a book - cos you were never part of the frontline firm - that was confirmed on that message board they had where no cunt had heard of you
Anyone noticed they are a pic of Girls shoes????
Just saying
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
HAHA more like they melted from all that running away from him
FRONTLINE LADS DON'T RUN DAFT CUNT.... RATHER TAKE A KICKING 👍🤛👍
You must have read that in a book - cos you were never part of the frontline firm - that was confirmed on that message board they had where no cunt had heard of you
SO WHY AM I MENTIONED IN THE FRONTLINE BOOK THEN YOU FUCKING WINNET 😂😂😂
IT'S THERE IN BLACK AND WHITE DAFT LAD 👍
YOU MIGHT GET SOMETHING RIGHT ONE DAY 👍
AND IT WAS MY MATE WHO STARTED THAT FRONTLINE WEBSITE UP YOU FUCKING DOYLUM 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
HAHA more like they melted from all that running away from him
FRONTLINE LADS DON'T RUN DAFT CUNT.... RATHER TAKE A KICKING 👍🤛👍
You must have read that in a book - cos you were never part of the frontline firm - that was confirmed on that message board they had where no cunt had heard of you
SO WHY AM I MENTIONED IN THE FRONTLINE BOOK THEN YOU FUCKING WINNET 😂😂😂
IT'S THERE IN BLACK AND WHITE DAFT LAD 👍
YOU MIGHT GET SOMETHING RIGHT ONE DAY 👍
AND IT WAS MY MATE WHO STARTED THAT FRONTLINE WEBSITE UP YOU FUCKING DOYLUM 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡
And yet when someone posted a thread asking who you were no cunt on there knew
I guess they didn't see you were there if you were hiding in the bogs
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Lids, dont know about slippers- you do seem to be getting a shoeing on this thread! Hold the line.
ALL THE LEFTYS HAVE JOINED UP AFTER THEIR HERO QUEERSON TOOK A KICKING 👍😂😂😂👍
IM LIKE A FUCKING TROJAN AND I WILL HOLD THE LINE TILL THE END 👍
NONE OF EM ARE BRAVE ENOUGH TO FRONT ME 👎
CHAT SHIT ON ERE IS THE BEST THEY CAN DO 👎
TONIGHT I DINE IN HELL 👍👍👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
Bernie
|
Lids, dont know about slippers- you do seem to be getting a shoeing on this thread! Hold the line.
ALL THE LEFTYS HAVE JOINED UP AFTER THEIR HERO QUEERSON TOOK A KICKING 👍😂😂😂👍
IM LIKE A FUCKING TROJAN AND I WILL HOLD THE LINE TILL THE END 👍
NONE OF EM ARE BRAVE ENOUGH TO FRONT ME 👎
CHAT SHIT ON ERE IS THE BEST THEY CAN DO 👎
TONIGHT I DINE IN HELL 👍👍👍
Oh i'm a lefy now??
You're a right Walter Mitty and you got found out on the Frontline forum - no cunt had heard of you, let alone seen you there.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Lids, dont know about slippers- you do seem to be getting a shoeing on this thread! Hold the line.
ALL THE LEFTYS HAVE JOINED UP AFTER THEIR HERO QUEERSON TOOK A KICKING 👍😂😂😂👍
IM LIKE A FUCKING TROJAN AND I WILL HOLD THE LINE TILL THE END 👍
NONE OF EM ARE BRAVE ENOUGH TO FRONT ME 👎
CHAT SHIT ON ERE IS THE BEST THEY CAN DO 👎
TONIGHT I DINE IN HELL 👍👍👍
Oh i'm a lefy now??
You're a right Walter Mitty and you got found out on the Frontline forum - no cunt had heard of you, let alone seen you there.
EVERY CUNT KNEW TEESSIDE TOMMY 👍
OR T.T. AS MENTIONED IN THE BOOK IN THE CHAPTER IN HOLLAND 👍😎👍
GET OVER IT KIDDA 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
|