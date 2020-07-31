Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 486





Posts: 5 486

Re: HAD TO CHUCK THESE IN THE BIN 👍 « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:12:40 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:49:22 AM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:43:02 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:08:38 AM Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 09:50:14 AM

HAHA more like they melted from all that running away from him



FRONTLINE LADS DON'T RUN DAFT CUNT.... RATHER TAKE A KICKING 👍🤛👍

FRONTLINE LADS DON'T RUN DAFT CUNT.... RATHER TAKE A KICKING 👍🤛👍

You must have read that in a book - cos you were never part of the frontline firm - that was confirmed on that message board they had where no cunt had heard of you





You must have read that in a book - cos you were never part of the frontline firm - that was confirmed on that message board they had where no cunt had heard of you



SO WHY AM I MENTIONED IN THE FRONTLINE BOOK THEN YOU FUCKING WINNET 😂😂😂



IT'S THERE IN BLACK AND WHITE DAFT LAD 👍



YOU MIGHT GET SOMETHING RIGHT ONE DAY 👍



AND IT WAS MY MATE WHO STARTED THAT FRONTLINE WEBSITE UP YOU FUCKING DOYLUM 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡

SO WHY AM I MENTIONED IN THE FRONTLINE BOOK THEN YOU FUCKING WINNET 😂😂😂IT'S THERE IN BLACK AND WHITE DAFT LAD 👍YOU MIGHT GET SOMETHING RIGHT ONE DAY 👍AND IT WAS MY MATE WHO STARTED THAT FRONTLINE WEBSITE UP YOU FUCKING DOYLUM 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤡

And yet when someone posted a thread asking who you were no cunt on there knew



I guess they didn't see you were there if you were hiding in the bogs



And yet when someone posted a thread asking who you were no cunt on there knewI guess they didn't see you were there if you were hiding in the bogs