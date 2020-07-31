|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
BELONG TO THE EU 😠
ANY ILLEGAL PEOPLE CAUGHT BELONG TO ENGLAND 😠
202 CAME IN YESTERDAY... HIGHEST NUMBER IN 1 DAY 😠
4 BILLION IT'S COSTING US TO HOUSE 48 THOUSAND IN HOTELS 😠
THERE IS 90 THAT HAVE TAKEN OVER THE MECURE HOTEL IN SKELTON NEAR YORK 😠
THEY ARE HANGING AROUND BEGGING FOR MONEY AND PHONES.... TRYING TO ENTICE YOUNG GIRLS AND SPITTING AT AND ABUSING PEOPLE THEY DON'T LIKE 😠
WHAT A FUCKED UP TWISTED FUCKING MESS OF A COUNTRY WE HAVE BECOME..... EVERYONE OF THEM 202 WILL HAVE BEEN ON THE PHONE TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAYING GET YERSELFS OVER THEY HELP YOU IN 😠😠😠😠😠😠
PATEL AND JOHNSON YOU ARE A PAIR OF GOOD FOR NOTHING CUNTS 😠
ONLY FARAGE IS HIGHTLIGHTING THIS TO PEOPLE 👍https://www.facebook.com/124715648647/posts/10158852312878648/
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:45 AM by LEON TROTSKY »
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
|
|
RedSteel
|
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes
I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.
I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.
It's fucking sickening.
When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.
London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes
I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.
I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.
It's fucking sickening.
Same here
I dont see what impact a points system could have on asylum seekers. Need changes to the benefits system and the whole way theyre processed but more importantly need the channel patrolling effectively and heavy sentencing for traffickers when caught. Boris will get a nasty shock if he thinks he will get the same level of public support come the next election if this situation isnt resolved.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes
I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.
I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.
It's fucking sickening.
When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.
London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.
hope springs eternal .. hope you are right
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bruce*
|
redsteel. I wish I had your confidence.CANARIES FOR ME
None of what you said is going to happen though. Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.
Ive given up.
Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP
AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE
And me hopefully in a few years time
"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when we leave? Move to the EU"
Fucking idiots
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:04 AM by Bruce* »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
redsteel. I wish I had your confidence.CANARIES FOR ME
None of what you said is going to happen though. Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.
Ive given up.
Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP
AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE
And me hopefully in a few years time
"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when we leave? Move to the EU"
Fucking idiots
SPAIN WILL BE OUT OF THE EU IN 3 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT 👍
EU IS FINISHED ONCE WE ARE GONE 👍
BE LIKE A FUCKING DOMINO EFFECT 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
|
|
|
|
Bernie
|
redsteel. I wish I had your confidence.CANARIES FOR ME
None of what you said is going to happen though. Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.
Ive given up.
Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP
AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE
And me hopefully in a few years time
"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when we leave? Move to the EU"
Fucking idiots
Europe is not the same thing as the EU you thick cunt.
Are you on loan from Bore me?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
|
|
|
Don pepe
|
redsteel. I wish I had your confidence.CANARIES FOR ME
None of what you said is going to happen though. Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.
Ive given up.
Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP
AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE
And me hopefully in a few years time
"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when we leave? Move to the EU"
Fucking idiots
Europe is not the same thing as the EU you thick cunt.
Are you on loan from Bore me?
Youre wasting your time Bernie. Thick cunts like Bruce Matty towz etc still think that being anti-economic refugee is the same as being racist, so expecting them to grasp the nuance of anti-eu but happy to live in Europe is a lost cause.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes
I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.
I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.
It's fucking sickening.
When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.
London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.
I hope you're right.
|
|
|
|
Logged