July 31, 2020, 12:36:07 PM
Author Topic: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL....  (Read 283 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 06:41:19 AM »
BELONG TO THE EU  😠

ANY ILLEGAL PEOPLE CAUGHT BELONG TO ENGLAND  😠

202 CAME IN YESTERDAY... HIGHEST NUMBER IN 1 DAY  😠

4 BILLION IT'S COSTING US TO HOUSE 48 THOUSAND IN HOTELS 😠

THERE IS 90 THAT HAVE TAKEN OVER THE MECURE HOTEL  IN SKELTON NEAR YORK 😠

THEY ARE HANGING AROUND BEGGING FOR MONEY AND PHONES.... TRYING TO ENTICE YOUNG GIRLS AND SPITTING AT AND ABUSING PEOPLE THEY DON'T LIKE  😠

WHAT A FUCKED UP TWISTED FUCKING MESS OF A COUNTRY WE HAVE BECOME..... EVERYONE OF THEM 202  WILL HAVE BEEN ON THE PHONE TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAYING GET YERSELFS OVER THEY HELP YOU IN  😠😠😠😠😠😠

PATEL AND JOHNSON YOU ARE A PAIR OF GOOD FOR NOTHING CUNTS  😠

ONLY FARAGE IS HIGHTLIGHTING THIS TO PEOPLE  👍


https://www.facebook.com/124715648647/posts/10158852312878648/
« Last Edit: Today at 06:46:45 AM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:25:58 AM »
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes  :like:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:30:25 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-kent-53600477


😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:50:49 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes  :like:

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.

I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.

It's fucking sickening.
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:30:37 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:50:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes  :like:

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.

I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.

It's fucking sickening.

When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.
London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:34:38 AM »
I'M ALL OUT OF PATIENCE FELLA  👎😠😠😠👎

THIS SHIT BEEN GOING ON TOO LONG NOW 😠😠😠

IT'S TOO LATE... TOO MANY OF THE CUNTS HERE THAT SHOULDN'T BE HERE  👎

BLEEDING THE COUNTRY DRY  😠😠😠
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:13:08 AM »
The points system will only apply to genuine people wanting to come here' the rest of the shit will still come in their thousands illegally & stay here. oleary
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:17:25 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:50:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes  :like:

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.

I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.

It's fucking sickening.

Same here

I dont see what impact a points system could have on asylum seekers. Need changes to the benefits system and the whole way theyre processed but more importantly need the channel patrolling effectively and heavy sentencing for traffickers when caught. Boris will get a nasty shock if he thinks he will get the same level of public support come the next election if this situation isnt resolved.
Logged
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:17:29 AM »
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:17:39 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:30:37 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:50:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes  :like:

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.

I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.

It's fucking sickening.

When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.
London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.

hope springs eternal .. hope you are right
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 75 712

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:33:07 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:03:30 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:07 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:


  :jackanory:


Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:12:14 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:07 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:

And me hopefully in a few years time  :like:
Logged
Bruce*
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:17:40 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:12:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:07 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:

And me hopefully in a few years time  :like:

"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when  we leave? Move to the EU"

Fucking idiots
« Last Edit: Today at 10:21:04 AM by Bruce* » Logged
Bruce*
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:18:54 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Must have missed the 10 years of the Conservatives being I  charge? 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:24:18 AM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 10:17:40 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:12:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:07 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:

And me hopefully in a few years time  :like:

"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when  we leave? Move to the EU"

Fucking idiots

SPAIN WILL BE OUT OF THE EU IN 3 YEARS YOU DAFT CUNT  👍

EU IS FINISHED ONCE WE ARE GONE  👍

BE LIKE A FUCKING DOMINO EFFECT  👍
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:27:40 AM »
ITK  monkey
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:38:34 AM »
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 10:17:40 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:12:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:07 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:

And me hopefully in a few years time  :like:

"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when  we leave? Move to the EU"

Fucking idiots

Europe is not the same thing as the EU you thick cunt.

Are you on loan from Bore me?  :wanker:
Logged
Don pepe
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:47:27 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:38:34 AM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 10:17:40 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:12:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:07 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:

And me hopefully in a few years time  :like:

"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when  we leave? Move to the EU"

Fucking idiots

Europe is not the same thing as the EU you thick cunt.

Are you on loan from Bore me?  :wanker:

Youre wasting your time Bernie. Thick cunts like Bruce Matty towz etc still think that being anti-economic refugee is the same as being racist, so expecting them to grasp the nuance of anti-eu but happy to live in Europe is a lost cause.
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:49:05 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 10:38:34 AM
Quote from: Bruce* on Today at 10:17:40 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:12:14 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:07 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM
redsteel.  I wish I had your confidence.

None of what you said is going to happen though.  Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.

Ive given up.

Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP






CANARIES FOR ME  :like:


AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE   :like:

And me hopefully in a few years time  :like:

"I fucking hate the EU me, you know the first thing I'm going to do when  we leave? Move to the EU"

Fucking idiots

Europe is not the same thing as the EU you thick cunt.

Are you on loan from Bore me?  :wanker:

 :nige:
Logged
gizboro68
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:09:34 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes  :like:
I hope you're right.
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:21:00 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:30:37 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:50:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM
Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes  :like:

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.

I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.

It's fucking sickening.

When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.
London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.

I hope you're right.
Logged
