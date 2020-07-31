LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 712



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 712CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « on: Today at 06:41:19 AM »



ANY ILLEGAL PEOPLE CAUGHT BELONG TO ENGLAND 😠



202 CAME IN YESTERDAY... HIGHEST NUMBER IN 1 DAY 😠



4 BILLION IT'S COSTING US TO HOUSE 48 THOUSAND IN HOTELS 😠



THERE IS 90 THAT HAVE TAKEN OVER THE MECURE HOTEL IN SKELTON NEAR YORK 😠



THEY ARE HANGING AROUND BEGGING FOR MONEY AND PHONES.... TRYING TO ENTICE YOUNG GIRLS AND SPITTING AT AND ABUSING PEOPLE THEY DON'T LIKE 😠



WHAT A FUCKED UP TWISTED FUCKING MESS OF A COUNTRY WE HAVE BECOME..... EVERYONE OF THEM 202 WILL HAVE BEEN ON THE PHONE TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAYING GET YERSELFS OVER THEY HELP YOU IN 😠😠😠😠😠😠



PATEL AND JOHNSON YOU ARE A PAIR OF GOOD FOR NOTHING CUNTS 😠



ONLY FARAGE IS HIGHTLIGHTING THIS TO PEOPLE 👍





https://www.facebook.com/124715648647/posts/10158852312878648/ BELONG TO THE EU 😠ANY ILLEGAL PEOPLE CAUGHT BELONG TO ENGLAND 😠202 CAME IN YESTERDAY... HIGHEST NUMBER IN 1 DAY 😠4 BILLION IT'S COSTING US TO HOUSE 48 THOUSAND IN HOTELS 😠THERE IS 90 THAT HAVE TAKEN OVER THE MECURE HOTEL IN SKELTON NEAR YORK 😠THEY ARE HANGING AROUND BEGGING FOR MONEY AND PHONES.... TRYING TO ENTICE YOUNG GIRLS AND SPITTING AT AND ABUSING PEOPLE THEY DON'T LIKE 😠WHAT A FUCKED UP TWISTED FUCKING MESS OF A COUNTRY WE HAVE BECOME..... EVERYONE OF THEM 202 WILL HAVE BEEN ON THE PHONE TO FRIENDS AND FAMILY SAYING GET YERSELFS OVER THEY HELP YOU IN 😠😠😠😠😠😠PATEL AND JOHNSON YOU ARE A PAIR OF GOOD FOR NOTHING CUNTS 😠ONLY FARAGE IS HIGHTLIGHTING THIS TO PEOPLE 👍 « Last Edit: Today at 06:46:45 AM by LEON TROTSKY » Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 482





Posts: 5 482 Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:50:49 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM

Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.



I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.



It's fucking sickening. I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.It's fucking sickening. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 587



UTB





Posts: 9 587UTB Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:30:37 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:50:49 AM Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM

Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.



I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.



It's fucking sickening.

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.It's fucking sickening.

When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.

London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key. When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 712



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 712CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:34:38 AM » I'M ALL OUT OF PATIENCE FELLA 👎😠😠😠👎



THIS SHIT BEEN GOING ON TOO LONG NOW 😠😠😠



IT'S TOO LATE... TOO MANY OF THE CUNTS HERE THAT SHOULDN'T BE HERE 👎



BLEEDING THE COUNTRY DRY 😠😠😠 Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 154







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 154 Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:13:08 AM » The points system will only apply to genuine people wanting to come here' the rest of the shit will still come in their thousands illegally & stay here. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 544





Posts: 544 Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:17:25 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:50:49 AM Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM

Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.



I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.



It's fucking sickening.

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.It's fucking sickening.

Same here



I dont see what impact a points system could have on asylum seekers. Need changes to the benefits system and the whole way theyre processed but more importantly need the channel patrolling effectively and heavy sentencing for traffickers when caught. Boris will get a nasty shock if he thinks he will get the same level of public support come the next election if this situation isnt resolved. Same hereI dont see what impact a points system could have on asylum seekers. Need changes to the benefits system and the whole way theyre processed but more importantly need the channel patrolling effectively and heavy sentencing for traffickers when caught. Boris will get a nasty shock if he thinks he will get the same level of public support come the next election if this situation isnt resolved. Logged

maggiethatcherrulesok

Offline



Posts: 397





WLM





Posts: 397WLM Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:17:29 AM » redsteel. I wish I had your confidence.



None of what you said is going to happen though. Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.



Ive given up.



Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP







Logged WLM

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 177







Posts: 9 177 Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:17:39 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:30:37 AM Quote from: Bernie on Today at 07:50:49 AM Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:25:58 AM

Hands are tighed until this transition period is over. Come January there will be a lot of changes

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.



I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.



It's fucking sickening.

I wish i could belive that i really do, but if they won't send them back now then i don't see what will change after we have left. The French are even less likely to take them back.I was so happy when Boris won - i thought at last we have someone who will crack down on these cunts taking the piss. Instead it's got worse. Patel says all the right things.....then does fuck all. Two weeks ago she was saying the daily flood over the channel must stop - and it's become more everyday, and the better the weather gets the more will come.It's fucking sickening.

When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.

London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.

When we leave with no deal on Jan 1st, the shackles will be off. Patel will go straight after the civil service and Johnson the courts. The point system comes into effect straight away which is a game changer. Hopefully the BBC will be high up on the shit list also, that certainly needs addressing.London, that will be further down the line as the next mayor elections will probably come too soon for the tories to sort that out. It will happen though, and the knife crimes and protest marches will be nipped in the bud. Patience is key.

hope springs eternal .. hope you are right hope springs eternal .. hope you are right Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 75 712



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 75 712CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: ANY FISH CAUGHT IN THE ENGLISH CHANNEL.... « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:33:07 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 09:17:29 AM redsteel. I wish I had your confidence.



None of what you said is going to happen though. Country is fucked and we only have lefties to blame.



Ive given up.



Just trying my best to get myself and my immediate family out of this shit hole ASAP













CANARIES FOR ME





AND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE CANARIES FOR MEAND TRYING TO GET MY YOUNGEST DAUGHTER TO GO TO OZ TO BE WITH THE OLDEST ONE Logged MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....