August 05, 2020, 12:15:53 AM
Brentford Fulham
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
July 30, 2020, 11:34:52 PM
Really hope Brentford do it after so many goes at it
SmogOnTour
Reply #1 on: July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM
Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.
But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1.
Squarewheelbike
Reply #2 on: August 01, 2020, 08:03:33 PM
Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham.
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: August 01, 2020, 08:08:37 PM
I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THIS  :like:
LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO  :like:
RiversideRifle
Reply #4 on: August 01, 2020, 08:09:18 PM
I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day  :ponce:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #5 on: August 01, 2020, 08:19:42 PM
Whens the game?
monkeyman
Reply #6 on: August 01, 2020, 08:39:40 PM
TUESDAY NIGHT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #7 on: August 01, 2020, 09:24:44 PM
Ta. Ill watch that. Best game of the season
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #8 on: August 01, 2020, 11:03:18 PM
Brentford for me. Its always the same old shite that goes up then comes down again then goes up again.

Brentford deserves a crack at it
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #9 on: August 01, 2020, 11:05:55 PM
Fulham. Any team with Alexander Mitrovic leading the line won't be finishing below us next season.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #10 on: August 02, 2020, 08:53:55 AM
If they dont go up I cant see him being there  ?
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:54:17 PM
Should be a good game. Benrahma needs to show for Brenford to win for me.
Just feel Fulham will have enough.
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:16:22 PM
Good luck to Fulham. If only for our share of their relinquished parachute payment!
Itchy_ring
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:16:36 PM
Mitrovic due off the bench anytime now to hit the winner
sockets
Welch
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 PM
Had 2-2 score draw .. shite game  :unlike:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:36:38 PM
I HAD 0.0 IN 90 MINS SO HANGING ON ERE FOR SOME BIG CASH  :homer: :homer: :homer:


BEER ME CROCKY BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
martonmick
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 PM
Awful game-we must have been rubbish this season to finish below them
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 PM
some strike that but FUCK OFF FULHAM
Logged
monkeyman
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 PM
COME ON BEES PULL IT BACK  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:46:34 PM
Bollocks.  I wanted Brentford to go up.

 oleary
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:41:28 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:46:34 PM
Bollocks.  I wanted Brentford to go up.

 oleary

Better that Fulham are out of our way

Brentford are brittle and will sell Benrhama plus

 :like:
Skinz
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:41:53 PM
I think everyone did.
