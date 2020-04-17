Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 05, 2020, 12:15:53 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Brentford Fulham
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Brentford Fulham (Read 497 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 878
Brentford Fulham
«
on:
July 30, 2020, 11:34:52 PM »
Really hope Brentford do it after so many goes at it
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 719
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #1 on:
July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM »
Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.
But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 865
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #2 on:
August 01, 2020, 08:03:33 PM »
Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 647
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #3 on:
August 01, 2020, 08:08:37 PM »
I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THIS
LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 326
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #4 on:
August 01, 2020, 08:09:18 PM »
I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 878
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #5 on:
August 01, 2020, 08:19:42 PM »
Whens the game?
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 647
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #6 on:
August 01, 2020, 08:39:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on August 01, 2020, 08:19:42 PM
Whens the game?
TUESDAY NIGHT
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 878
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #7 on:
August 01, 2020, 09:24:44 PM »
Ta. Ill watch that. Best game of the season
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 946
Once in every lifetime
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #8 on:
August 01, 2020, 11:03:18 PM »
Brentford for me. Its always the same old shite that goes up then comes down again then goes up again.
Brentford deserves a crack at it
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 829
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #9 on:
August 01, 2020, 11:05:55 PM »
Fulham. Any team with Alexander Mitrovic leading the line won't be finishing below us next season.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 878
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #10 on:
August 02, 2020, 08:53:55 AM »
If they dont go up I cant see him being there
?
Logged
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 192
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:17 PM »
Should be a good game. Benrahma needs to show for Brenford to win for me.
Just feel Fulham will have enough.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 829
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:16:22 PM »
Good luck to Fulham. If only for our share of their relinquished parachute payment!
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 1 648
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:36 PM »
Mitrovic due off the bench anytime now to hit the winner
Logged
sockets
Welch
Offline
Posts: 1 098
THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:46 PM »
Had 2-2 score draw .. shite game
Logged
Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM
Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt
£100.00 it is ..
In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 775
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:36:38 PM »
I HAD 0.0 IN 90 MINS SO HANGING ON ERE FOR SOME BIG CASH
BEER ME CROCKY BUD
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
martonmick
Offline
Posts: 160
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:27 PM »
Awful game-we must have been rubbish this season to finish below them
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 11 946
Once in every lifetime
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:53 PM »
some strike that but FUCK OFF FULHAM
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 10 647
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 09:58:45 PM »
COME ON BEES PULL IT BACK
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 848
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:46:34 PM »
Bollocks. I wanted Brentford to go up.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 151
Pack o cunts
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:28 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:46:34 PM
Bollocks. I wanted Brentford to go up.
Better that Fulham are out of our way
Brentford are brittle and will sell Benrhama plus
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 393
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 11:41:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:46:34 PM
Bollocks. I wanted Brentford to go up.
I think everyone did.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...