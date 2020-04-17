SmogOnTour

Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #1 on: July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM » Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.

But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1. Logged

Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #2 on: August 01, 2020, 08:03:33 PM » Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham.

monkeyman

Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #3 on: August 01, 2020, 08:08:37 PM »

LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THIS

RiversideRifle

Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #4 on: August 01, 2020, 08:09:18 PM » I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #8 on: August 01, 2020, 11:03:18 PM » Brentford for me. Its always the same old shite that goes up then comes down again then goes up again.

Brentford deserves a crack at it



Brentford deserves a crack at it Logged Glory Glory Man United

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #9 on: August 01, 2020, 11:05:55 PM » Fulham. Any team with Alexander Mitrovic leading the line won't be finishing below us next season.



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

BigNasty

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:54:17 PM » Should be a good game. Benrahma needs to show for Brenford to win for me.

Just feel Fulham will have enough.

Logged

Bud Wiser

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!





Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:16:22 PM » Good luck to Fulham. If only for our share of their relinquished parachute payment!



https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241

Itchy_ring

Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:16:36 PM » Mitrovic due off the bench anytime now to hit the winner

sockets



THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:29:46 PM » Had 2-2 score draw .. shite game

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:36:38 PM »

BEER ME CROCKY BUD I HAD 0.0 IN 90 MINS SO HANGING ON ERE FOR SOME BIG CASH





BEER ME CROCKY BUD I HAD 0.0 IN 90 MINS SO HANGING ON ERE FOR SOME BIG CASHBEER ME CROCKY BUD Logged INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....

martonmick

Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:55:27 PM » Awful game-we must have been rubbish this season to finish below them

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:55:53 PM » some strike that but FUCK OFF FULHAM

monkeyman

Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 PM » COME ON BEES PULL IT BACK