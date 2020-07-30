Welcome,
August 02, 2020, 09:14:23 AM
Brentford Fulham
Author
Topic: Brentford Fulham
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Brentford Fulham
«
on:
July 30, 2020, 11:34:52 PM
Really hope Brentford do it after so many goes at it
SmogOnTour
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #1 on:
July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM
Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.
But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:03:33 PM »
Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham.
monkeyman
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:08:37 PM »
I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THIS
LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO
RiversideRifle
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:18 PM »
I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:19:42 PM »
Whens the game?
monkeyman
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 08:19:42 PM
Whens the game?
TUESDAY NIGHT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:44 PM »
Ta. Ill watch that. Best game of the season
RIK MAYALL
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:03:18 PM »
Brentford for me. Its always the same old shite that goes up then comes down again then goes up again.
Brentford deserves a crack at it
Bud Wiser
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:55 PM »
Fulham. Any team with Alexander Mitrovic leading the line won't be finishing below us next season.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:53:55 AM »
If they dont go up I cant see him being there
?
