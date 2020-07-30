SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 719





Posts: 1 719 Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #1 on: July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM » Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.

But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 861





Posts: 6 861 Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:03:33 PM » Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 10 621





Posts: 10 621 Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:08:37 PM »

LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THISLUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO Logged

RiversideRifle

Online



Posts: 318





Posts: 318 Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM » I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 941





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 941Once in every lifetime Re: Brentford Fulham « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 PM » Brentford for me. Its always the same old shite that goes up then comes down again then goes up again.



Brentford deserves a crack at it Logged Glory Glory Man United