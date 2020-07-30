Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 02, 2020, 09:14:23 AM
Topic: Brentford Fulham
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: July 30, 2020, 11:34:52 PM »
Really hope Brentford do it after so many goes at it
SmogOnTour
« Reply #1 on: July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM »
Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.
But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:03:33 PM »
Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham.
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:08:37 PM »
I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THIS  :like:
LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO  :like:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 PM »
I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day  :ponce:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:19:42 PM »
Whens the game?
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:39:40 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 08:19:42 PM
Whens the game?
TUESDAY NIGHT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:24:44 PM »
Ta. Ill watch that. Best game of the season
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:03:18 PM »
Brentford for me. Its always the same old shite that goes up then comes down again then goes up again.

Brentford deserves a crack at it
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:05:55 PM »
Fulham. Any team with Alexander Mitrovic leading the line won't be finishing below us next season.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:53:55 AM »
If they dont go up I cant see him being there  ?
