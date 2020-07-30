SmogOnTour

Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.

But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1.