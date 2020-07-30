Welcome,
August 01, 2020, 08:27:17 PM
Brentford Fulham
Author
Topic: Brentford Fulham (Read 103 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 866
Brentford Fulham
«
on:
July 30, 2020, 11:34:52 PM
Really hope Brentford do it after so many goes at it
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 719
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #1 on:
July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM
Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.
But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 861
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:03:33 PM »
Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 10 613
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:08:37 PM »
I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THIS
LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 311
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:09:18 PM »
I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 269
Bugger.
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:10:58 PM »
If Brentford don't win I'm going to break in to my neighbours car and shit all over the seats.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 866
Re: Brentford Fulham
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:19:42 PM »
Whens the game?
Logged
