Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 01, 2020, 08:27:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Brentford Fulham  (Read 102 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 866



View Profile
« on: July 30, 2020, 11:34:52 PM »
Really hope Brentford do it after so many goes at it
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 719


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 30, 2020, 11:58:21 PM »
Torn on this one. I like Scott Parker. He's surprised me as I thought he'd flop at Fulham and get the boot by Christmas.
But Brentford haven't been in the top-flight for what I believe is about 70 odd years. WWII I think I read was the last time they played in Division 1.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 861


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:03:33 PM »
Heart says Brentford, head says Fulham.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 613


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:08:37 PM »
I THINK BRENTFORD CAN WIN THIS  :like:
LUV TO SEE EM IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE AND A NEW STADIUM ALSO  :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 311


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:09:18 PM »
I'm gonna lump on Brentford I think they were class the other day  :ponce:
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 269


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:10:58 PM »
If Brentford don't win I'm going to break in to my neighbours car and shit all over the seats.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 866



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:19:42 PM »
Whens the game?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 