Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 473Au revoir, Shosanna!





Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM » They want to try being a Boro supporter



Its like the slow death under the regime of the Chuckle Brothers in Gibson & Bausor.

ccole

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 PM »



Then they carried crocodile tears at his funeral.







The same deluded cunts were content to see Bobby Robson get sacked for only finishing 5th, their last highest finish. Then they carried crocodile tears at his funeral. They are lower than a snakes belly.

SmogOnTour

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM »

Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin. Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.

ccole

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 PM » Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM

Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.

Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.

Then imagine been like Benitez? Made for life, a multi millionaire, then leaving because a team in China offered you more cash, that you wont live long enough to spend ?



Then imagine been like Benitez? Made for life, a multi millionaire, then leaving because a team in China offered you more cash, that you wont live long enough to spend ? Another chunt, that the deluded worship

SmogOnTour

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 PM » I don't think it's all about cash. Benitez seemed to genuinely enjoy his time at Newcastle and was well appreciated. I can understand why the Geordies are miffed he was basically pushed out by Ashley. This was the same Ashley that pushed Hughton out then gave Pardew a supposed 8-year deal. Bloke is daft.

Tom_Trinder

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:03:49 AM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:21:44 PM Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 10:43:18 PM I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.









You have to be on a wind-up, surely? Ashley took them over purely to flip them - just as that other chancer did at Sunderland. The fact things have gone belly-up for both of the self-proclaimed geordie giants I find hilarious.

You have to be on a wind-up, surely? Ashley took them over purely to flip them - just as that other chancer did at Sunderland. The fact things have gone belly-up for both of the self-proclaimed geordie giants I find hilarious.



No wind up mate, i'm fucking deadly serious. Newcastle have had



eleven seasons in the premier division out of the thirteen that Ashley has been



at the helm. In the mean time what the fuck have we had at the Boro with that



megalomaniac in charge over the same period? Well here it is: three season in the



premier league finishing 13th, 19th, 19th, and then ten seasons of below mediocrity



No wind up mate, i'm fucking deadly serious. Newcastle have had eleven seasons in the premier division out of the thirteen that Ashley has been at the helm. In the mean time what the fuck have we had at the Boro with that megalomaniac in charge over the same period? Well here it is: three season in the premier league finishing 13th, 19th, 19th, and then ten seasons of below mediocrity in the championship!

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #14 on: Today at 04:51:58 AM » Four major domestic cup finals.

League Cup winners.

UEFA Cup finalists.

New stadium, fantastic training facility, signed the likes of Juninho, Ravanelli, Merson, Boksic, Mendieta, Viduka.



Okay, we've had some flat years recently but bloody hell, we've punched well above our weight under Gibbo.

We need to do it again, and soon, but swap him for Fatashley? You're fucking joking!

Tom_Trinder

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:13:01 PM » "Okay, we've had some flat years recently but bloody hell."





A tad understated methinks Terry? We've been pretty much shit



since McClaren left in 2006, and any other owner/chairman in the



country would of been held to account for continually making atrocious



managerial decisions. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:43:47 PM » Tel and Crapitano have it right.



We did fork hall for years before Gibbo, even if some of his decision making is kack and every single piece of nepotism has backfired.



Excitement was a series of 1-0 home wins under big Jack. Logged

Tom_Trinder

Posts: 1 597 Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... « Reply #21 on: Today at 03:22:25 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 02:43:47 PM Tel and Crapitano have it right.



We did fork hall for years before Gibbo, even if some of his decision making is kack and every single piece of nepotism has backfired.



Excitement was a series of 1-0 home wins under big Jack.



Haha and we've done fuck all with Gibbo for years!



And as for the Jack Charlton era, it was the best ever time to be a supporter



Haha and we've done fuck all with Gibbo for years! And as for the Jack Charlton era, it was the best ever time to be a supporter of the Boro in my opinion! The apathy of Boro fans is staggering!