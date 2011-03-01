|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.
Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin
.
You're not seriously suggesting Allan St-Maximin has been a flop are you? The Scottish Borderers could easily double the £16m they paid for him.
I can't say I have been impressed with what I have seen of him, granted that isn't much.
Hes starting to look extremely tasty just now
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Tom_Trinder
|
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.
You have to be on a wind-up, surely? Ashley took them over purely to flip them - just as that other chancer did at Sunderland. The fact things have gone belly-up for both of the self-proclaimed geordie giants I find hilarious.
No wind up mate, i'm fucking deadly serious. Newcastle have had
eleven seasons in the premier division out of the thirteen that Ashley has been
at the helm. In the mean time what the fuck have we had at the Boro with that
megalomaniac in charge over the same period? Well here it is: three season in the
premier league finishing 13th, 19th, 19th, and then ten seasons of below mediocrity
in the championship!
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Four major domestic cup finals.
League Cup winners.
UEFA Cup finalists.
New stadium, fantastic training facility, signed the likes of Juninho, Ravanelli, Merson, Boksic, Mendieta, Viduka.
Okay, we've had some flat years recently but bloody hell, we've punched well above our weight under Gibbo.
We need to do it again, and soon, but swap him for Fatashley? You're fucking joking!
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|