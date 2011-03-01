Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 31, 2020, 04:57:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...  (Read 136 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 473


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 PM »
They want to try being a Boro supporter

Its like the slow death under the regime of the Chuckle Brothers in Gibson & Bausor.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 594


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:43:18 PM »
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.
Logged
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 473


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:45:56 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 10:43:18 PM
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.

Absolutely.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 088


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 PM »
The same deluded cunts were content to see Bobby Robson get sacked for only finishing 5th, their last highest finish.   sshhh

Then they carried crocodile tears at his funeral.  :wanker:



They are lower than a snakes belly.  :alf:
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 719


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM »
Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.
Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.  :alf:
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 088


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:10:53 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.
Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.  :alf:

Then imagine been like Benitez? Made for life, a multi millionaire, then leaving because a team in China offered you more cash, that you wont live long enough to spend ?

Another chunt, that the deluded worship
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:34 PM by ccole » Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 719


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:16:56 PM »
I don't think it's all about cash. Benitez seemed to genuinely enjoy his time at Newcastle and was well appreciated. I can understand why the Geordies are miffed he was basically pushed out by Ashley. This was the same Ashley that pushed Hughton out then gave Pardew a supposed 8-year deal. Bloke is daft.
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 817


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:17:15 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.
Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.  :alf:

You're not seriously suggesting Allan St-Maximin has been a flop are you? The Scottish Borderers could easily double the £16m they paid for him.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 817


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 10:43:18 PM
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.




You have to be on a wind-up, surely? Ashley took them over purely to flip them - just as that other chancer did at Sunderland. The fact things have gone belly-up for both of the self-proclaimed geordie giants I find hilarious.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
beamishboro
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 89


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:28:41 PM »
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 10:43:18 PM
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.



:wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 719


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:17:15 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.
Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.  :alf:

You're not seriously suggesting Allan St-Maximin has been a flop are you? The Scottish Borderers could easily double the £16m they paid for him.

I can't say I have been impressed with what I have seen of him, granted that isn't much.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 860



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:32:02 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:21:44 PM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 10:43:18 PM
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.




You have to be on a wind-up, surely? Ashley took them over purely to flip them - just as that other chancer did at Sunderland. The fact things have gone belly-up for both of the self-proclaimed geordie giants I find hilarious.

 :like: :like: Bang on the money
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 860



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:33:09 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 11:31:40 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:17:15 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 10:59:12 PM
Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.
Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin.  :alf:

You're not seriously suggesting Allan St-Maximin has been a flop are you? The Scottish Borderers could easily double the £16m they paid for him.

I can't say I have been impressed with what I have seen of him, granted that isn't much.

Hes starting to look extremely tasty just now
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 594


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:03:49 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:21:44 PM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on Yesterday at 10:43:18 PM
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.




You have to be on a wind-up, surely? Ashley took them over purely to flip them - just as that other chancer did at Sunderland. The fact things have gone belly-up for both of the self-proclaimed geordie giants I find hilarious.


No wind up mate, i'm fucking deadly serious. Newcastle have had

eleven seasons in the premier division out of the thirteen that Ashley has been

at the helm. In the mean time what the fuck have we had at the Boro with that

megalomaniac in charge over the same period? Well here it is: three season in the

premier league finishing 13th, 19th, 19th, and then ten seasons of below mediocrity

in the championship!
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 519


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:51:58 AM »
Four major domestic cup finals.
League Cup winners.
UEFA Cup finalists.
New stadium, fantastic training facility, signed the likes of Juninho, Ravanelli, Merson, Boksic, Mendieta, Viduka.

Okay, we've had some flat years recently but bloody hell, we've punched well above our weight under Gibbo.
We need to do it again, and soon, but swap him for Fatashley? You're fucking joking!
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 