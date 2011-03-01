I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.
You have to be on a wind-up, surely? Ashley took them over purely to flip them - just as that other chancer did at Sunderland. The fact things have gone belly-up for both of the self-proclaimed geordie giants I find hilarious.
No wind up mate, i'm fucking deadly serious. Newcastle have had
eleven seasons in the premier division out of the thirteen that Ashley has been
at the helm. In the mean time what the fuck have we had at the Boro with that
megalomaniac in charge over the same period? Well here it is: three season in the
premier league finishing 13th, 19th, 19th, and then ten seasons of below mediocrity
in the championship!