Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...
They want to try being a Boro supporter



Its like the slow death under the regime of the Chuckle Brothers in Gibson & Bausor. Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...



Then they carried crocodile tears at his funeral.







They are lower than a snakes belly. The same deluded cunts were content to see Bobby Robson get sacked for only finishing 5th, their last highest finish.Then they carried crocodile tears at his funeral.They are lower than a snakes belly. Logged

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...

Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin. Mike Ashley's decision making has been very poor though.Imagine having a decent manager like Benitez, being tight with the money needed to build a competitive squad then watch him leave claiming his demands were unreasonable and then blowing £70m on the likes of Joelinton and Saint-Maximin. Logged

Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...

Then imagine been like Benitez? Made for life, a multi millionaire, then leaving because a team in China offered you more cash, that you wont live long enough to spend ?



Another chunt, that the deluded worship Then imagine been like Benitez? Made for life, a multi millionaire, then leaving because a team in China offered you more cash, that you wont live long enough to spend ?Another chunt, that the deluded worship « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:12:34 PM by ccole » Logged

I don't think it's all about cash. Benitez seemed to genuinely enjoy his time at Newcastle and was well appreciated. I can understand why the Geordies are miffed he was basically pushed out by Ashley. This was the same Ashley that pushed Hughton out then gave Pardew a supposed 8-year deal. Bloke is daft.