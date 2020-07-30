Welcome,
July 30, 2020, 10:49:39 PM
Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...
Topic: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley... (Read 25 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...
They want to try being a Boro supporter
Its like the slow death under the regime of the Chuckle Brothers in Gibson & Bausor.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.
Re: Newcastle fans frustrated with continuous mediocrity under Mike Ashley...
I'd take Ashley for Gibson any day of the week.
Absolutely.
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
