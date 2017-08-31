Welcome,
July 31, 2020, 12:35:56 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
Author
Topic: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍 (Read 358 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 712
JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM »
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 379
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:32 PM »
Lids, the lad is on £350k a year.
He drives a lambo and snorts cocaine off Bulgarian Instagram models for breakfast
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 668
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:08 PM »
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 379
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:24:08 PM
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.
How was the pot noodle tonight Matty?
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 668
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:27:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:24:08 PM
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.
How was the pot noodle tonight Matty?
How were the crumbs out of Liddles anus?
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 520
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:12 PM »
They do look nice though.
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:22:32 PM
Lids, the lad is on £350k a year.
He drives a lambo and snorts cocaine off Bulgarian Instagram models for breakfast
Dont exaggerate I'm on about 150 K a year 😢
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Online
Posts: 7 520
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:12 PM »
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 712
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:38:12 PM
They do look nice though.
THEY TASTED LUSH 👍👅👍
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:28 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:43:12 PM
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
Nah it's alright I'll survive
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 668
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:38:12 PM
They do look nice though.
The kebabs, or...
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 379
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:43:12 PM
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
I won 10 million in Monopoly so I'm loaded.
Want to borrow 500?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 792
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:25:02 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
I just can't bring myself to agree with TOWZY even though he is right.
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 887
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:45:35 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered, filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other
A period of silence and contemplation would be good for you
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 861
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:49:14 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 08:45:35 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered, filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other
A period of silence and contemplation would be good for you
At least they dont photo either activity and inflict it on us
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 712
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 08:50:44 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 08:45:35 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered, filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:51:36 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 08:45:35 AM
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered, filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other
A period of silence and contemplation would be good for you
Do I? strange I haven't noticed that like
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 177
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:10:10 AM »
Arabic food is just a bit meh ...
I like the coffee and dates ...
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:18:46 AM »
Lebanese food is fantastic!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 75 712
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:30:18 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!
IS IT FUCK
IT'S ON A PAR WITH ALGERIAN EGYPTIAN AND MORROCAN
FUCKING SHITE
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 177
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:35:05 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!
Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:52:00 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:30:18 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!
IS IT FUCK
IT'S ON A PAR WITH ALGERIAN EGYPTIAN AND MORROCAN
FUCKING SHITE
Fucking the galloping gourmet of the Southern Cross has spoken, chefs throughout the Maghreb will be in tears
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Offline
Posts: 26
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:52:41 AM »
I can't take you seriously when you have clearly jizzed on your plate
filthy animal
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:53:50 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!
Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts
I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain
Logged
Oldfield
Offline
Posts: 887
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:37:48 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:53:50 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!
Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts
I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain
How to utterly contradict and make an arse of yourself on the same thread......... a lesson
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 3 379
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 12:07:05 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 11:37:48 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:53:50 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!
Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts
I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain
How to utterly contradict and make an arse of yourself on the same thread......... a lesson
That's what you get for £350k a year
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 8 785
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 12:17:00 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on
Today
at 11:37:48 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:53:50 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!
Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts
I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain
How to utterly contradict and make an arse of yourself on the same thread......... a lesson
Because Lebanon is in Saudi Arabia, thick cunt
Logged
Loading...