July 31, 2020
Author Topic: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍  (Read 358 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 712

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM »
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE  👍👅👍
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 379


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:22:32 PM »
Lids, the lad is on £350k a year.

He drives a lambo and snorts cocaine off Bulgarian Instagram models for breakfast 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 42 668


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 PM »
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 379


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:27:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:24:08 PM
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.

How was the pot noodle tonight Matty?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Posts: 42 668


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:27:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:24:08 PM
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.

How was the pot noodle tonight Matty?



How were the crumbs out of Liddles anus? 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 520


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:38:12 PM »
They do look nice though.
 mcl
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:22:32 PM
Lids, the lad is on £350k a year.

He drives a lambo and snorts cocaine off Bulgarian Instagram models for breakfast 

Dont exaggerate I'm on about 150 K a year  😢
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 520


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:43:12 PM »
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
 jc
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 712

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:38:12 PM
They do look nice though.
 mcl


THEY TASTED LUSH  👍👅👍
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:43:12 PM
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
 jc

Nah it's alright I'll survive
El Capitan
Posts: 42 668


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:54:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:38:12 PM
They do look nice though.
 mcl


The kebabs, or...
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:00:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE  👍👅👍



Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella  :like:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 379


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:03:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 09:43:12 PM
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
 jc

I won 10 million in Monopoly so I'm loaded.

Want to borrow 500?

Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 14 792



« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:25:02 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE  👍👅👍



Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella  :like:

I just can't bring myself to agree with TOWZY even though he is right.
Oldfield
Posts: 887



« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:45:35 AM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE  👍👅👍



Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella  :like:

Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered,  filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other

A period of silence and contemplation would be good for you

 :basil: monkey
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 861



« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:49:14 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:45:35 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE  👍👅👍



Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella  :like:

Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered,  filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other

A period of silence and contemplation would be good for you

 :basil: monkey

At least they dont photo either activity and inflict it on us
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 712

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:50:44 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:45:35 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE  👍👅👍



Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella  :like:

Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered,  filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other





 charles charles charles
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:51:36 AM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:45:35 AM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE  👍👅👍



Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella  :like:

Towz you spend all of your time eating with illiterate, fly covered,  filthy bedouins who eat with one hand and clean their shit out of their arse with the other

A period of silence and contemplation would be good for you

 :basil: monkey

Do I? strange I haven't noticed that like  charles
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 177



« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:10:10 AM »
Arabic food is just a bit meh ...

I like the coffee and dates ...
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:18:46 AM »
Lebanese food is fantastic!
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 75 712

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:30:18 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!



IS IT FUCK   charles


IT'S ON A PAR WITH ALGERIAN  EGYPTIAN AND MORROCAN   :like:



FUCKING  SHITE    charles
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 177



« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:35:05 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!

Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:52:00 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:30:18 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!



IS IT FUCK   charles


IT'S ON A PAR WITH ALGERIAN  EGYPTIAN AND MORROCAN   :like:



FUCKING  SHITE    charles

Fucking the galloping gourmet of the Southern Cross has spoken, chefs throughout the Maghreb will be in tears  charles
boro_boro_boro

Posts: 26


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:52:41 AM »
I can't take you seriously when you have clearly jizzed on your plate

filthy animal  monkey
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:53:50 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!

Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts

I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Oldfield
Posts: 887



« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:37:48 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:53:50 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!

Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts

I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain  :beer: :beer: :beer:

How to utterly contradict and make an arse of yourself on the same thread......... a lesson

 monkey :basil:
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 379


« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:07:05 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:37:48 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:53:50 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!

Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts

I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain  :beer: :beer: :beer:

How to utterly contradict and make an arse of yourself on the same thread......... a lesson

 monkey :basil:

That's what you get for £350k a year 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
towz
Posts: 8 785


« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:17:00 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 11:37:48 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:53:50 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:35:05 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 09:18:46 AM
Lebanese food is fantastic!

Agreed some is - can't beat a bit of fresh hummus. But is a million miles away from the shite served in Saudi and the Levant is quite close to Greek food. I can't even look at a shawarma without wanting to empty my guts

I couldn't even eat the food when I worked in Saudi, it used to make me ill. Had to do a 7 hour shopping trip to Al-khobar every Thursday to get my grub for the week, unless I was going on the piss in Bahrain  :beer: :beer: :beer:

How to utterly contradict and make an arse of yourself on the same thread......... a lesson

 monkey :basil:

Because Lebanon is in Saudi Arabia, thick cunt  charles
