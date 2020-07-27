Welcome,
July 31, 2020, 01:56:08 AM
JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
Author
Topic: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍 (Read 167 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 684
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM »
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 375
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:32 PM »
Lids, the lad is on £350k a year.
He drives a lambo and snorts cocaine off Bulgarian Instagram models for breakfast
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 665
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:08 PM »
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 375
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:27:43 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:24:08 PM
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.
How was the pot noodle tonight Matty?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 665
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:37 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:27:43 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:24:08 PM
I particularly like the way you have put chicken and peppers on a skewer. Well done.
How was the pot noodle tonight Matty?
How were the crumbs out of Liddles anus?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 517
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:12 PM »
They do look nice though.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 776
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:22:32 PM
Lids, the lad is on £350k a year.
He drives a lambo and snorts cocaine off Bulgarian Instagram models for breakfast
Dont exaggerate I'm on about 150 K a year 😢
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 517
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:43:12 PM »
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 75 684
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:38:12 PM
They do look nice though.
THEY TASTED LUSH 👍👅👍
Logged
MONTY QUEERSON SUCKS THE SHIT OUT OF MATTYS ARSE.....
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 776
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:28 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:43:12 PM
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
Nah it's alright I'll survive
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 665
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:38:12 PM
They do look nice though.
The kebabs, or...
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
Offline
Posts: 8 776
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 375
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:03:15 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 09:43:12 PM
Jeez.
Do you want us to have a whip-round?
I won 10 million in Monopoly so I'm loaded.
Want to borrow 500?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 14 793
Re: JUST FOR TOWZ 👍
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:25:02 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Yesterday
at 10:00:34 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:30:29 PM
HOME MADE CHICKEN KEBABS WITH PEPPERS..... ONIONS.... FINGER CHILLI'S AND GARLIC SAUCE 👍👅👍
Garlic sauce out of a tube, chillis are burnt to fuck, some of the chicken looks rare, good luck with the salmonella
I just can't bring myself to agree with TOWZY even though he is right.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
