Posts: 1 627 Re: 48,000 Immigrants being housed in Hotels « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:37:55 PM » According to UNHCR statistics, at the end of 2018 there were 126,720 refugees, 45,244​ pending asylum cases and 125 stateless persons in UK.



So 170000 in a country with no land borders, madness but at present given our laws there is nothing that can be done to reduce the numbers or worst still remove the failed applicants Logged

Posts: 5 480 Re: 48,000 Immigrants being housed in Hotels « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:09:01 PM »



It's fucking outrageous.



There must be some former jails or army camps they can be put in - if they are genuine refugees they will be happy with any safe accomodation if it means escaping somewhere where their life was at risk.

It's one thing to house them, but why the fuck are they using 4* hotels, complete with pools & Spa?

It's fucking outrageous.

There must be some former jails or army camps they can be put in - if they are genuine refugees they will be happy with any safe accomodation if it means escaping somewhere where their life was at risk.

If they start moaning about the food or wi-fi they should be booted onto the first boat out

All this is organised by some spiv cunts calling themselves Serco who are owned by a bunch of spiv fund / investment management wankers ,



BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd.

FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd.

RWC Asset Management LL

Marathon Asset Management LLP

Majedie Asset Management Ltd.

UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd.

JNE Partners LLP

Orbis Investment Management Ltd.

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Franklin Templeton Fund Management Ltd.







These bastards are flooding the country with the help of MP's who no doubt are taking massive back handers off the back of Tax Payers money this is all one massive fucking stiffing on the UK to keep spivs in the money ..





Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM It's Farage, he's lying. It's what he does!





IT'S CUNTS LIKE YOU.... WITH YER HEAD IN THE SAND THAT ARE TURNING THIS COUNTRY TO SHITE..... YOU NEED YER HEAD BOUNCING OFF A FEW WALLS YER DAFT CUNT 👍

Posts: 3 376 Re: 48,000 Immigrants being housed in Hotels « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:43:26 AM » It works like this, Soros funded human traffickers travel round Africa and tell people for $1000 they'll transport them to Europe and the UK for a better life. In the UK they'll get a free house, free food, free money and all they have to do is claim asylum.



They then put them in ramshackle dinghies and sail them into the centre of the med, this is where EU sponsored NGOs "rescue" boats pick them up and ferry to them to Italy, Greece or Spain. They are told what to say, you are under 18, you are homosexual you are being persecuted. From there the European authorities put them in hotels or B&Bs.



They leave and make their way to the northern France coastline where they pull the same trick again, get into shitty inflatable dinghies and sail into the English channel, from there the UK coast guard or Navy will pick them up and ferry them into the UK.



Again they claim they are under 18, homosexual or persecuted back home, then they get put on the UK gravy train. Phones, 4* hotels, fed, clothed and looked after. Before eventually being resettled into towns like Middlesbrough where they take over areas and start raping the indigenous children.



If you think any of this is bullshit - I dare you to watch Lauren Southern's documentary Borderless. All of this is proven as fact and shown in action.



This is a premeditated genocide of ethnic Europeans from their own lands, nothing less.



