|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
It works like this, Soros funded human traffickers travel round Africa and tell people for $1000 they'll transport them to Europe and the UK for a better life. In the UK they'll get a free house, free food, free money and all they have to do is claim asylum.
They then put them in ramshackle dinghies and sail them into the centre of the med, this is where EU sponsored NGOs "rescue" boats pick them up and ferry to them to Italy, Greece or Spain. They are told what to say, you are under 18, you are homosexual you are being persecuted. From there the European authorities put them in hotels or B&Bs.
They leave and make their way to the northern France coastline where they pull the same trick again, get into shitty inflatable dinghies and sail into the English channel, from there the UK coast guard or Navy will pick them up and ferry them into the UK.
Again they claim they are under 18, homosexual or persecuted back home, then they get put on the UK gravy train. Phones, 4* hotels, fed, clothed and looked after. Before eventually being resettled into towns like Middlesbrough where they take over areas and start raping the indigenous children.
If you think any of this is bullshit - I dare you to watch Lauren Southern's documentary Borderless. All of this is proven as fact and shown in action.
This is a premeditated genocide of ethnic Europeans from their own lands, nothing less.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|