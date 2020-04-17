Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 48,000 Immigrants being housed in Hotels  (Read 393 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 06:07:24 PM »
An absolute fucking scandal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G5XKksiSgac
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:31:48 PM »
If that figure is correct its disgusting, they're not even pretending to hide it any more.

Its an invasion.
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:37:19 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 06:31:48 PM
If that figure is correct its disgusting, they're not even pretending to hide it any more.

Its an invasion.


Poor bastards - having to live in those conditions. 21st century concentration camps, ashamed to be british
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:37:55 PM »
According to UNHCR statistics, at the end of 2018 there were 126,720  refugees, 45,244​ pending asylum cases  and  125  stateless persons  in UK.

So 170000 in a country with no land borders, madness but at present given our laws there is nothing that can be done to reduce the numbers or worst still remove the failed applicants
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:41:59 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 06:37:55 PM
According to UNHCR statistics, at the end of 2018 there were 126,720  refugees, 45,244​ pending asylum cases  and  125  stateless persons  in UK.

So 170000 in a country with no land borders, madness but at present given our laws there is nothing that can be done to reduce the numbers or worst still remove the failed applicants

Organised replacement of ethnic Europeans from European land.

Its slow genocide, nothing less.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:05:50 PM »
One thing I admire about the French is their militancy. If the current situation was reversed they'd be patrolling their coastline sending every speedboat/dinghy/pedalo straight back here, fully laden.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 07:05:50 PM
One thing I admire about the French is their militancy. If the current situation was reversed they'd be patrolling their coastline sending every speedboat/dinghy/pedalo straight back here, fully laden.


And sending them back to Greenland?  monkey
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:09:01 PM »
It's one thing to house them, but why the fuck are they using 4* hotels, complete with pools & Spa?

It's fucking outrageous.

There must be some former jails or army camps they can be put in - if they are genuine refugees they will be happy with any safe accomodation if it means escaping somewhere where their life was at risk.
If they start moaning about the food or wi-fi they should be booted onto the first boat out  
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM »
It's Farage, he's lying. It's what he does!
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:42:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM
It's Farage, he's lying. It's what he does!

Have you watched the video???
ccole
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:48:12 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 07:42:03 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM
It's Farage, he's lying. It's what he does!

Have you watched the video???

Probably not 


Imagine having that £4b to use building social housing so or kids can get homes like our parents could ?  :nige:



But the SFLDs love a good dose of diversity. 
sockets
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:09:56 PM »
All this is organised by some spiv cunts calling themselves Serco who are owned by a bunch of spiv fund / investment management wankers ,

 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Ltd.
FIL Investment Advisors (UK) Ltd.   
RWC Asset Management LL
Marathon Asset Management LLP   
Majedie Asset Management Ltd.   
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd.   
JNE Partners LLP   
Orbis Investment Management Ltd.
The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Franklin Templeton Fund Management Ltd.



These bastards are flooding the country with the help of MP's who no doubt are taking massive back handers off the back of Tax Payers money this is all one massive fucking stiffing on the UK to keep spivs in the money ..


Absolute fucking bastards
Bobupanddown
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:20:07 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM
It's Farage, he's lying. It's what he does!

So you can refute the claims? Or are you just parroting what your puppet masters tell you?
Archie Stevens
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:43:10 PM »
Cool story bro :jackanory:
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:01:34 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 09:43:10 PM
Cool story bro :jackanory:

What isn't true about it?

This is fact, you just need to walk down any high

street in the country and you'd see the same repeated.

The so called Tories have had us!
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 09:43:10 PM
Cool story bro :jackanory:

Another lefty without a point.

 :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:49:45 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 07:14:43 PM
It's Farage, he's lying. It's what he does!


IT'S CUNTS LIKE YOU.... WITH YER HEAD IN THE SAND THAT ARE TURNING THIS COUNTRY TO SHITE..... YOU NEED YER HEAD BOUNCING OFF A FEW WALLS YER DAFT CUNT  👍
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:50:25 AM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on Yesterday at 09:43:10 PM
Cool story bro :jackanory:

ANOTHER LEFTY FUCKING PRICK  👎
Bernie
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:41:16 AM »
More Roma's pitching up in London now.  :unlike:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8577563/Migrants-set-camp-Londons-exclusive-Park-Lane-opposite-five-star-Hilton-hotel.html
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:43:26 AM »
It works like this, Soros funded human traffickers travel round Africa and tell people for $1000 they'll transport them to Europe and the UK for a better life. In the UK they'll get a free house, free food, free money and all they have to do is claim asylum.

They then put them in ramshackle dinghies and sail them into the centre of the med, this is where EU sponsored NGOs "rescue" boats pick them up and ferry to them to Italy, Greece or Spain. They are told what to say, you are under 18, you are homosexual you are being persecuted. From there the European authorities put them in hotels or B&Bs.

They leave and make their way to the northern France coastline where they pull the same trick again, get into shitty inflatable dinghies and sail into the English channel, from there the UK coast guard or Navy will pick them up and ferry them into the UK.

Again they claim they are under 18, homosexual or persecuted back home, then they get put on the UK gravy train. Phones, 4* hotels, fed, clothed and looked after.  Before eventually being resettled into towns like Middlesbrough where they take over areas and start raping the indigenous children.

If you think any of this is bullshit - I dare you to watch Lauren Southern's documentary Borderless. All of this is proven as fact and shown in action.

This is a premeditated genocide of ethnic Europeans from their own lands, nothing less.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:55:26 AM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=slBTrpWa68k

You are paying for this.
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:21:13 AM »
Soros  :homer: :homer:
Don pepe
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:51:14 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:21:13 AM
Soros  :homer: :homer:

This and cool story bro type posts is the sum total of lefties counter argument. Pitiful.

Slum landlords like Matty cash in, pricks like towz who dont reside or pay tax in the U.K. preach from afar and lonely morons like Dave parrot whatever hes new internet maaaates say so he doesnt havent to feel so isolated anymore.

Pathetic
El Capitan
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:55:09 AM »
Beer me Don bud  :beer: :beer: :beer:
CapsDave
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:57:07 AM »
Cry me a fucking river klaxon  cry
