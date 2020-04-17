plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 906





Posts: 13 906 Stopped at BP garage Today « on: Yesterday at 12:59:09 PM »



Entered without F/M..



The guy asked why I was not wearing one..



Im not a moron was my responce..



He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..



I said i was happy to go id he so desired..



I asked for his name and address and his boses name..



He asked why?



I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..



At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..



I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..



He said its the Law..



I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..



At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..



On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..



He smiled and said yes you as well..



I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..



Pulled into the BP garage to fill up today..Entered without F/M..The guy asked why I was not wearing one..Im not a moron was my responce..He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..I said i was happy to go id he so desired..I asked for his name and address and his boses name..He asked why?I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..He said its the Law..I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..He smiled and said yes you as well..I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights.. Logged

boro_boro_boro

Offline



Posts: 26





Posts: 26 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:03:53 PM »



Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car.



You really are a tedious cunt...Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car. Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 11 916





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 11 916Once in every lifetime Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:07:31 PM » Quote from: plazmuh on Yesterday at 12:59:09 PM



Entered without F/M..



The guy asked why I was not wearing one..



Im not a moron was my responce..



He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..



I said i was happy to go id he so desired..



I asked for his name and address and his boses name..



He asked why?



I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..



At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..



I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..



He said its the Law..



I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..



At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..



On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..



He smiled and said yes you as well..



I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..





Pulled into the BP garage to fill up today..Entered without F/M..The guy asked why I was not wearing one..Im not a moron was my responce..He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..I said i was happy to go id he so desired..I asked for his name and address and his boses name..He asked why?I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..He said its the Law..I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..He smiled and said yes you as well..I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..

Cool story bro Cool story bro Logged Glory Glory Man United

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 295





Posts: 1 295 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:32:38 PM » Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.



And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride.. Logged

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 906





Posts: 13 906 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:13:37 PM » You will find asmatics are exempt Dickhead indeed..



Try reading the Geneva Convension..



Or the Magna Carta instead of Fake Media..



Depriving Humans of oxygen flys in the face of both..



And why would it bother you..



YOURE MASKS WORKS DONT THEY???



If you are detemined to reply Kindly moderate the language..



I rarely reply to insult Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 379





Posts: 3 379 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:17:29 PM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 03:32:38 PM Cool story my arse. Its dickheads like that selfish, weird twat who are so selfish and arrogant they need putting down like a dog.



And he comes on here wearing this story as a badge of pride..



Not wearing a mask is selfish but 1.8% of the population refusing to quarantine themselves so the remaining 98.2% have to lockdown, ruin our economy, wear masks and not see our loved ones for months is perfectly acceptable?



Imagine being so brainwashed by the media you think like this.



Clown world 🤡 🤡🤡🤡



Not wearing a mask is selfish but 1.8% of the population refusing to quarantine themselves so the remaining 98.2% have to lockdown, ruin our economy, wear masks and not see our loved ones for months is perfectly acceptable?Imagine being so brainwashed by the media you think like this.Clown world 🤡 🤡🤡🤡 Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 906





Posts: 13 906 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:24:52 PM » ex·empt (ĭg-zĕmpt′)

tr.v. ex·empt·ed, ex·empt·ing, ex·empts

1. To free from an obligation, duty, or liability to which others are subject: exempting the disabled from military service.

2. Obsolete To set apart; isolate.

adj.

1. Freed from an obligation, duty, or liability to which others are subject; excused: persons exempt from jury duty; income exempt from taxation; a beauty somehow exempt from the aging process.

2. Not subject to certain federal workplace laws or protections, especially those requiring overtime compensation: exempt employees.

3. Obsolete Set apart; isolated.



This does not mention selfishness at all Logged

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 546





Posts: 546 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:35:07 PM »



Sick of hearing the whining twats having a fanny fit because him at number 52 didnt have a mask on this morning when he was in the co-op. So fuck l, its a load of shite



You get on with your life and Ill get on with mine Plaz is growing on my latelySick of hearing the whining twats having a fanny fit because him at number 52 didnt have a mask on this morning when he was in the co-op. So fuck l, its a load of shiteYou get on with your life and Ill get on with mine Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 792







Posts: 14 792 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:47:43 PM »







What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.



If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.



If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.







It is real though isn't it?What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 055





THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER





WelchPosts: 1 055THE CREEPY LONER BET WELCHING STALKER Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:28:55 PM »





Same shite happened to me walking in Corals other day, silly cunt behind the counter said I could not go in with out a mask on, I said where's your mask he said I don't need one on behind the counter, told him to fuck off went for a short drive to a Bet Fred bookies who let me in no problem with out a mask. they said it's up to me they can't force people to wear em . Well done PlazSame shite happened to me walking in Corals other day, silly cunt behind the counter said I could not go in with out a mask on, I said where's your mask he said I don't need one on behind the counter,told him to fuck offwent for a short drive to a Bet Fred bookies who let me in no problem with out a mask. they said it's up to me they can't force people to wear em . Logged Quote from: sockets on April 17, 2020, 10:02:49 PM

Quote from: El Capitan on April 17, 2020, 10:00:19 PM

Ill take the bet Crocket. Make it £100 you softcunt









£100.00 it is ..



In the next 3 months this drug will be used again on people and either be a flop or do people good ..

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 546





Posts: 546 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:02:04 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:47:43 PM







What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.



If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.



If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.









It is real though isn't it?What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.

Daft serious boring cunt. You want adding to that poll Daft serious boring cunt. You want adding to that poll Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 792







Posts: 14 792 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 08:02:04 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:47:43 PM







What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.



If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.



If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.









It is real though isn't it?What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.

Daft serious boring cunt. You want adding to that poll

Daft serious boring cunt. You want adding to that poll

One serious post out of a hundred.



















One serious post out of a hundred. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 906





Posts: 13 906 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:33:14 PM »



Definition of anecdotal



1 : based on or consisting of reports or observations of usually unscientific observers anecdotal evidence health benefits that may be more anecdotal than factual

2a : of, relating to, or consisting of anecdotes an anecdotal biography

b : given to or skilled in telling anecdotes : anecdotic sense 2 my anecdotal uncle

3 : of, relating to, or being the depiction of a scene suggesting a story anecdotal details



The first post was anecdotalDefinition of anecdotal1 : based on or consisting of reports or observations of usually unscientific observers anecdotal evidence health benefits that may be more anecdotal than factual2a : of, relating to, or consisting of anecdotes an anecdotal biographyb : given to or skilled in telling anecdotes : anecdotic sense 2 my anecdotal uncle3 : of, relating to, or being the depiction of a scene suggesting a story anecdotal details Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 379





Posts: 3 379 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:16:25 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:47:43 PM







What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.



If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.



If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.









It is real though isn't it?What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.

Is this a serious post or bait? Is this a serious post or bait? Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 14 792







Posts: 14 792 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:16:25 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 05:47:43 PM







What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.



If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.



If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.









It is real though isn't it?What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.

Is this a serious post or bait?

Is this a serious post or bait?

Both. Both. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Archie Stevens

Offline



Posts: 239





Posts: 239 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:40:31 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 07:28:55 PM





Same shite happened to me walking in Corals other day, silly cunt behind the counter said I could not go in with out a mask on, I said where's your mask he said I don't need one on behind the counter, told him to fuck off went for a short drive to a Bet Fred bookies who let me in no problem with out a mask. they said it's up to me they can't force people to wear em .

Well done PlazSame shite happened to me walking in Corals other day, silly cunt behind the counter said I could not go in with out a mask on, I said where's your mask he said I don't need one on behind the counter,told him to fuck offwent for a short drive to a Bet Fred bookies who let me in no problem with out a mask. they said it's up to me they can't force people to wear em . Cool story bro Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 505



Superstar





Posts: 9 505Superstar Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #25 on: Today at 06:11:33 AM » Just put the mask on for the 20 seconds it takes to pay , and save all that shit, youve spent more time typing all that bollox in.

Queer fucker you like Logged

plazmuh

Online



Posts: 13 906





Posts: 13 906 Re: Stopped at BP garage Today « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:05:23 PM » Quite possibly..



But if we all thought the same as you this Board



would be empty..



Just because I believe everyone and I do mean all of them



that appear on your TVs are blood drinking Maniacs..



As for masks I always do..



This was one occasion I left mine in my glove compartment..



This was simply a one off..



As for my content It all belongs to me and my readership is growing



not shrinking so im of interest to some people..



Noone is forced at gunpoint to read my stuff if you dont like it



simply ignore it..



Please have a great day my friend



Much Love

Plazmuh Logged