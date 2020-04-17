|
plazmuh
Pulled into the BP garage to fill up today..
Entered without F/M..
The guy asked why I was not wearing one..
Im not a moron was my responce..
He did not say leave but said all the others were wearing them..
I said i was happy to go id he so desired..
I asked for his name and address and his boses name..
He asked why?
I said I would be taking Legal action against BP and him in court..
At this point he just said Pay but next time I woud be refused entry..
I paid and said Next time I would insist on His and his employers details..
He said its the Law..
I said its Corperate Law and against Civil Law..
At this point the queue was outside the shop so I paid and left..
On the way out I said Have a great day my friend..
He smiled and said yes you as well..
I did have a covering in my glove compartment So know youre rights..
boro_boro_boro
You really are a tedious cunt...
Bet you had a wank over it once you were back in the car.
RIK MAYALL
Cool story bro
Glory Glory Man United
plazmuh
The first post was anecdotal
Definition of anecdotal
1 : based on or consisting of reports or observations of usually unscientific observers anecdotal evidence health benefits that may be more anecdotal than factual
2a : of, relating to, or consisting of anecdotes an anecdotal biography
b : given to or skilled in telling anecdotes : anecdotic sense 2 my anecdotal uncle
3 : of, relating to, or being the depiction of a scene suggesting a story anecdotal details
CLEM FANDANGO
It is real though isn't it?
What is in doubt is not whether COVID exists but what the true mortality rate is - the way it's shaping up it seems more contagious than the flu but with a similar mortality rate.
If that is correct then the main strategy is trying to slow the spread (not stop it altogether - which impossible without a vaccine) so that hospitals etc don't get overwhelmed at any point in time. Mind you, that's always been the strategy.
If wearing a mask helps slow it down (and it should - there's plenty of data from other outbreaks including the Spanish flu) then why not just fucking wear one? It's a trivial inconvenience that is highly likely to help steer us through this as best we can.
Is this a serious post or bait?
Both.
